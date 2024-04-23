 Bandra Gymkhana Annual Open Rink Hockey: Ramshankar Sonkar's Hat-Trick Spurs Don Bosco Academy To Big Victory
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsBandra Gymkhana Annual Open Rink Hockey: Ramshankar Sonkar's Hat-Trick Spurs Don Bosco Academy To Big Victory

Bandra Gymkhana Annual Open Rink Hockey: Ramshankar Sonkar's Hat-Trick Spurs Don Bosco Academy To Big Victory

Sonkar showed great anticipation and sharpness and pounced on every opportunity to have a strike at the rival goal.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 23, 2024, 08:47 PM IST
article-image

Opportunistic goal-scorer Ramshankar Sonkar was in sparkling form and notched up the first hat-trick of the tournament to power Don Bosco Academy to a fluent 6-0 win against DSMT Sports Club the a Men's Open first round match of the Bandra Gymkhana Annual Open Rink Hockey Tournament 2024, played under floodlights at the Bandra Gymkhana tennis courts on Monday night.

Sonkar showed great anticipation and sharpness and pounced on every opportunity to have a strike at the rival goal. He scored the opening three goals before Aryan Pagare scored a brace and Kartik Banot struck one to round-off the winning target.

Earlier, Companeroes SC got the better of Republicans SC by a 4-1 margin. Oriston D. scored two goals while Sanket D. and Daniel D’Souza scored one each for the winners, while Republicans pulled one back through Godwin D.

Read Also
Bandra Gymkhana Annual Open Rink Hockey: Mumbai Customs 'A' And Central Railway Gear To Defend Their...
article-image

In an absorbing and exciting Women’s Open encounter, Kangleipak Blue (Manipur) pulled off fighting 2-1 win against Duruelo Convent to advance to the second round. Leisangthem Natali and Ningombam Kamla were bang on target for the Maniput outfit while Duruelo Convent scored through Savi Sakpal.

Results - Girls – U-14: St. Theresa beat Don Bosco 5-0.

Duruelo Convent beat SBO Association 5-0.

Carmel of St. Joseph beat New Bombay City School 3-1.

Boy’s U-14: Children Academy 7 beat St. Stanislaus ‘B’ 7-2.

Don Bosco beat Antonio DaSilva 9-0.

Women Open: Kangleipak Blue (Manipur) 2 (Leisangthem Natali, Ningombam Kamla) beat Duruelo Convent 1 (Savi Sakpal).

Men Open: Companeroes SC 4 (Oriston D. 2, Sanket D., Daniel D’Souza) beat Bombay Republicans SC 1 (Godwin D.).

Don Bosco Academy 6 (Ramshankar Sonkar 3, Aryan Pagare 2, Kartik Banot) beat DSMT Sports Club 0.

Read Also
Paris Olympics 2024: Indian Men's Hockey Team Face New Zealand In Opening Match On July 27
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indian Railways Removes Outer Limit Geo-Fencing Restrictions For Paperless Ticket Booking Via...

Indian Railways Removes Outer Limit Geo-Fencing Restrictions For Paperless Ticket Booking Via...

Gadag Murder Case: BJP Leader's Son Gave ₹65 Lakh Supari To Bump Off Parents & Step-Brother Over...

Gadag Murder Case: BJP Leader's Son Gave ₹65 Lakh Supari To Bump Off Parents & Step-Brother Over...

'Soughts Kya Hota Hai B*******...': TV Reporter Abuses On Hot Mic; VIDEO Goes Viral

'Soughts Kya Hota Hai B*******...': TV Reporter Abuses On Hot Mic; VIDEO Goes Viral

'Is This Your Governance?': Swara Bhasker Questions UP CM After Video Of Ghaziabad Cop Thrashing...

'Is This Your Governance?': Swara Bhasker Questions UP CM After Video Of Ghaziabad Cop Thrashing...

Yuvika Chaudhary Is NOT Pregnant, Confirms Prince Narula: 'We Started Laughing When Heard The News'

Yuvika Chaudhary Is NOT Pregnant, Confirms Prince Narula: 'We Started Laughing When Heard The News'