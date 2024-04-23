Bandra Gymkhana Annual Open Rink Hockey: Ramshankar Sonkar's Hat-Trick Spurs Don Bosco Academy To Big Victory

Opportunistic goal-scorer Ramshankar Sonkar was in sparkling form and notched up the first hat-trick of the tournament to power Don Bosco Academy to a fluent 6-0 win against DSMT Sports Club the a Men's Open first round match of the Bandra Gymkhana Annual Open Rink Hockey Tournament 2024, played under floodlights at the Bandra Gymkhana tennis courts on Monday night.

Sonkar showed great anticipation and sharpness and pounced on every opportunity to have a strike at the rival goal. He scored the opening three goals before Aryan Pagare scored a brace and Kartik Banot struck one to round-off the winning target.

Earlier, Companeroes SC got the better of Republicans SC by a 4-1 margin. Oriston D. scored two goals while Sanket D. and Daniel D’Souza scored one each for the winners, while Republicans pulled one back through Godwin D.

In an absorbing and exciting Women’s Open encounter, Kangleipak Blue (Manipur) pulled off fighting 2-1 win against Duruelo Convent to advance to the second round. Leisangthem Natali and Ningombam Kamla were bang on target for the Maniput outfit while Duruelo Convent scored through Savi Sakpal.

Results - Girls – U-14: St. Theresa beat Don Bosco 5-0.

Duruelo Convent beat SBO Association 5-0.

Carmel of St. Joseph beat New Bombay City School 3-1.

Boy’s U-14: Children Academy 7 beat St. Stanislaus ‘B’ 7-2.

Don Bosco beat Antonio DaSilva 9-0.

Women Open: Kangleipak Blue (Manipur) 2 (Leisangthem Natali, Ningombam Kamla) beat Duruelo Convent 1 (Savi Sakpal).

Men Open: Companeroes SC 4 (Oriston D. 2, Sanket D., Daniel D’Souza) beat Bombay Republicans SC 1 (Godwin D.).

Don Bosco Academy 6 (Ramshankar Sonkar 3, Aryan Pagare 2, Kartik Banot) beat DSMT Sports Club 0.