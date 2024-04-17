Bandra Gymkhana Annual Open Rink Hockey: Mumbai Customs 'A' And Central Railway Gear To Defend Their Men's And Women's Titles

As excitement builds, defending champions Mumbai Customs ‘A’ in the men’s category and Central Railway in the women’s division brace themselves to uphold their titles. Set against the backdrop of the Bandra Gymkhana tennis courts, illuminated by the vibrant glow of floodlights, the Bandra Gymkhana Annual Open Rink Hockey Tournament 2024 promises thrilling action from Monday, April 22.

This year's event boasts four riveting competitions: Men’s Open, Women’s Open, Boys’ under-14, and Girls’ under-14.

In anticipation of the event, Dr. Cheryl Misquitta, President of The Bandra Gymkhana, affirms the club's commitment to nurturing a dynamic sporting culture. “At The Bandra Gymkhana, we've always championed the spirit of sportsmanship among our members,” she states. “With steadfast support from our Managing Committee, we remain dedicated to advancing sports and fostering the growth of athletes.”

Dr. Cheryl Misquitta emphasizes the club's initiative to bolster emerging talent. “To empower young athletes, we introduced tournaments for both boys and girls last year," she adds. “These platforms offer invaluable opportunities for our youth to showcase their abilities and gain recognition.”

The Men’s draw has attracted 18 teams and in the Women’s event 10 teams will be competing for the top honours. In the junior competition eight boys and 10 girls teams have confirmed their participation.

The matches will be played on a direct knockout basis and the grand finals will be held on Saturday, April 27.

The men and women winners and runners-up will be presented with handsome trophies and substantial cash prizes, while junior boys and girls will be awarded trophies. There would also be individual awards in all four categories.

The stage is set for a thrilling display of skill and unity as The Bandra Gymkhana prepares to host another spectacular Rink Hockey tournament.