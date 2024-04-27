Bandra Gymkhana Annual Open Rink Hockey: Central Railway Storm Past Sea View Sports Club To Enter Semifinals

Defending champions Central Railway dished out a slick attacking display and stormed past Sea View Sports Club by recording a convincing 4-0 win to book their place in the semi-finals of the Bandra Gymkhana Annual Open Rink Hockey Tournament 2024, played under floodlights at the Bandra Gymkhana tennis courts on Wednesday night.

Leading Central Railway’s charge was opportunistic goal-scorer Jivan Toppo who was bang on target with two strikes, while Shivani Singh Saini and Anuja Singh scored one each to complete the win.

Meanwhile, in a Men Open match, Mumbai Port Authority, inspired by the brilliance of ace sharpshooter Stephen Swamy who scored a hat-trick of goals defeated Savio Hockey Academy by a 4-1 margin. After Yogesh Borkar opened the scoring, Swamy got the next three goals while Mario Fernandes scored the lone goal for the academy team.

In Girls’ U-14 matches, India Rush SC prevailed over Carmel of St. Joseph 2-0 with Mariyam Kasmani and Henthoi Seram scoring the goals.

Later, Duruelo Convent riding on the twin strikes from Ankita Prasad went on to defeat Don Bosco (Borivali) 5-0. Ankita’s teammates Anushka Salvi, Aarya Jadhav and Kritika Konduskar chipped in with a goal each to seal the win.

In Boys’ U-14 matches, Children’s Academy proved too strong for Dr. Antonio DaSilva and romped to a 7-0 win. Harshiv Gohil and Kartikeyan Pandey combined effectively and scored four and three goals respectively to complete the big win.

Later, Don Bosco Academy got the better of Don Bosco Blue 5-3. Kartik Ganvir and Kushaagra Singh struck two goals apiece while Yashveer Chadha got one for the Academy outfit, while Don Bosco Blue scored through Ayush Mane, Arjun Pawar and Malhar Gargote.a

Result – Girls’ U-14: India Rush SC 2 (Mariyam Kasmani, Henthoi Seram) beat Carmel of St. Joseph 0.

Duruelo Convent 5 (Ankita Prasad 2, Anushka Salvi, Aarya Jadhav, Kritika Konduskar) beat Don Bosco (Borivali) 0.

Boys’ U-14: Children’s Academy 7 (Harshiv Gohil 4, Kartikeyan Pandey 3) beat Dr. Antonio DaSilva 0.

Don Bosco Academy 5 Kartik Ganvir 2, Kushaagra Singh 2, Yashveer Chadha) beat Don Bosco Blue 3 (Ayush Mane, Arjun Pawar, Malhar Gargote).

Women Open: Kangleipak SC Blue (Manipur) 5 (Priyanka Leisham 3, Henthoi Seram 2) bat Savio Hockey Academy 1 (Talesa Vaz).

Western Railway 3 (Rakhi Prajapati, Pinky Thokchom, Akanksha Singh) beat Kangleipak White (Manipur) 2 (Laisharam Ritu).

Central Railway 4 (Jivan Toppo 2, Shivani Singh Saini, Anuja Singh) beat Sea View SC 0.

Men Open: Mumbai Port Authority 4 (Stephen Swamy 3, Yogesh Borkar) beat Savio Hockey Academy 1 (Mario Fernandes).

Companeroes SC 4 (Shelton Carvalho 2, Anish Fernandes, Sanket Dhotre, Oristan D’Souza) beat Don Bosco Academy 3 (Aryan Pagare 2, Saurabh Mayekar).

India Rush SC 1 (Dyanesh Vijkape) beat Kangleipak (Manipur) 0.

Union Bank of India 4 (Vinay Walmiki 2, Suraj Shahi, Ganesh Patil) beat CTC ‘B’ 2 (Arjun Gupta, Ajay Naidu).