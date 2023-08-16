Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan Are More Settled Than Team India

Haridev Pushparaj



We are in the season where Team India's experimentation and the disastrous effects it is having on the team has been hotly debated beyond measure.

Head coach Rahul Dravid and skipper Rohit Sharma have been roundly criticized for experimenting a little too much, keeping experienced players on the bench and hurting the team's cause in the long run.

Heading into the Asia Cup, I decided to delve into India's arch-rivals and eternal foes Pakistan, who quite surprisingly are having a more settled look as a team in comparison to India.

This explains why the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) released its 17-member squad for the Asia Cup well in advance ahead of all other participating sides.

In contrast, India are yet to release their team and not just that they aren't even sure who could make it given the fitness concerns over several players.

PAKISTAN TEAM

If one just takes a look at the Pakistan team, there is a strong opening combination in Fakhar Zaman and Abdullah Shafique. Imam-ul-Haq could be the reserve opener that the Pakistan team management would look at.

At No 3, arguably the best batsman in the world currently and skipper Babar Azam makes it his own and lends great solidity and stability to the team.



There is the well-established wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan, up and coming Agha Salman, the veteran Iftikhar Ahmed and the flamboyant Mohammad Haris.

Playing in sub-continental conditions, spin almost always comes into play and they have two very effective spin bowling all-rounders in Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz.

There is the relatively new Usama Mir, who could add a little spice to the mix that Pakistan have to bring an element of surprise to the opposition.

They have a serious lower order left-handed pinch hitter in Faheem Ashraf, who can change the tempo of the game with his big hitting if he is brought into the eleven.

Ofcourse, then comes Pakistan's most potent weapon apart from Babar Azam: Pace.



The fast bowling quartet of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah and Mohammad Wasim Jr can pose a serious threat to any team on any day in any condition.

What makes them dangerous is a combination of lethal pace and great penetration bowling a stump to stump line.

The inswingers that Shaheen is capable of can keep the likes of even Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli on tenterhooks. Naseem Shah can rattle the batsmen with sheer pace that can reduce the reaction time for batsmen to decide which shot to play and mess up their placement as well.

Rauf brings in express pace as well combined with inswingers that can tie the batsmen into knots. If the batsmen don't pick the ball early, they're going to either get bowled or be eligible for leg before wicket.

So, Pakistan are a team that's fairly sorted with no major injury concerns to any of their frontline players.

They are going to be a force to reckon with at the Asia Cup and if they deliver a strong performance there, they will be dangerous at the World Cup too.

Pakistan have always been a very competitive ODI side and a team that has been known more for its mercurial tendencies.

For the longest time, they were known to be unpredictable with their performances. Playing amazingly well one day and coming up with an embarassing performance the next day was there way of playing.

MICKEY ARTHUR EFFECT

However, the presence of head coach Mickey Arthur, who was at the helm when they famously beat India in the final to clinch the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy, will give Pakistan's campaign at Asia Cup and World Cup a big boost.



Arthur is a believer in Pakistan playing cricket in its own way. The players have taken a liking to him and he was well respected even during his previous tenure.

How the successful Arthur and the superstar Babar gel together and create harmony for the team to deliver their best will be the key behind Pakistan's fortunes at the two major events coming up in the next 2-3 months.



