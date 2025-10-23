Bhilwara Slapgate: SDM’s Wife's Identity Under Question After Molestation Case Filed Against Petrol Pump Worker

Left: CCTV screengrab Right: Deepika Vyas, woman claiming to be SDM's wife | X

Jaipur: In a big twist in the slapping incident involving a Rajasthan Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) at a petrol pump, it has now been revealed that the woman who filed an FIR against the petrol pump staff, identifying herself as the SDM's wife is not his legally recognised wife.

Notably, It has now come to light that the SDM is married to one Poonam Sharma, who has been living separately with their children after he allegedly threw them out of the house.

Poonam, who had previously filed a case against the SDM, is struggling to make ends meet.

The incident took place on Tuesday when the SDM, a Rajasthan Administrative Service officer, stopped at a petrol pump near Jaswantpura, Bhilwara, to refuel his car.

A video that has gone viral on social media shows him getting into a heated argument with a petrol pump employee over the refusal to prioritise refueling his vehicle.

"Main SDM hoon, SDM hoon main yahan ka... pehle tereko pata nahi gaadi lagi hui hai," which roughly translates to, "I am the SDM here, don't you know my vehicle is here" Sharma can be heard yelling at the fuel pump staff. He is then seen getting into a physical fight with the worker.

At this point, another employee of the petrol pump intervenes and gets slapped by the SDM. However, the staff does not hold back and slaps him back, the video shows.

Later, a police complaint was filed by a woman. The woman has been identified as Deepika Vyas, who claimed to be the SDM's wife. She alleged that Sharma got angry after the petrol pump workers first inappropriately, winked at her and then made obscene comments at her. It was only then that the officer confronted the staff.

"The person who was refuelling winked at me, which angered my husband... My husband then stepped out, and two people started assaulting him. The petrol pump owner also arrived at the scene and started hurling abuses at us," Vyas said in her police complaint.