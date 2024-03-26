All India CCI Billiards Classic 2024: Rohan Jambusaria And Aditya Agrawal Make Positive Starts

Rohan Jambusaria and Aditya Agrawal both made a positive winning start to their campaign in the All India CCI Billiards Classic 2024, played at the CCI’s Sir Wilson Jones billiards hall on Tuesday.

Producing a consistent performance Jambusaria constructed a century break of 157 and five substantial breaks to register a comfortable 697-312 win against Rishabh Kumar in a Group-F match. Besides the three-figure effort Jambusaria rolled in breaks of 99, 71, 65, 64 and 58 to cruise to victory. Kumar had on decent run of 57 in the match.

On an adjacent table, Agrawal started with a bang and compiled a break of 199 initially, which set the tone for his win against Maharashtra number one Mahesh Jagdale by a 645-391 win in a Group-C encounter. Agrawal could have constructed more substantial breaks but surprisingly missed some easy shots in contrast Jagdale’s best was 51 midway through the match.

In the third match, Loukic Pathare played steadily to overcome Raajeev Sharma 569-361 in a Group-G encounter. Pathare managed to compile runs of 89, 66 and 63, while Sharma posted breaks of 83, 60 and 53.

Results – Group-C: Aditya Agrawal beat Mahesh Jagdale 645-391.

Group-F: Rohan Jambusaria beat Rishabh Kumar 697-312.

Group-G: Loukic Pathare beat Raajeev Sharma 569-361(83,60,53).