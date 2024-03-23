CCI Billiards Classic 2024: Kanishk Jhanjharia And Aditya Agrawal Produce Stellar Performances

Kanishk Jhanjharia and Aditya Agrawal, both produced stellar performances in winning their respective second round qualifying matches of the Rs 10.15 lakh prize-money CCI Billiards Classic 2024, at the CCI’s Sir Wilson Jones billiards hall on Saturday.

In the morning, Jhanjharia of Cricket Club of India (CCI) stole the thunder, recording four substantial (81, 64, 63 and 64) breaks to record an authoritative 481-221 point victory against club mate Anurag Bagri to qualify for the main draw.

Later, Agrawal showed excellent touch and control and registered the first century break an exact 100 points to overcome Mehul Sutariya by a convincing 419-209 point difference to join Jhanjharia in the next phase of the competition. Agrawal compiled two more breaks of 94 and 53.

Meanwhile, Nishant Dossa another CCI cueist continued with his fine winning run and came up with a timely break of 76 in the last half hour to turn things around and to snatch a tight 249-200 win against Sunil Jain in another second round encounter and progress to the main draw.

Rishabh Kumar also advanced to the main draw as he defeated Vishal Gehani 361-220. Kumar for his good showing had brak of 51 and 61.

Results - Second qualifying round: Kanishk Jhanjharia beat Anurag Bagri 481(81,64,63,64)-221(66); Nishant Dossa beat Sunil Jain 249(76)-200; Aditya Agrawal beat Mehul Sutariya 419(100,94,53)-209; Rishabh Kumar beat Vishal Gehani 361(61,51)-220.