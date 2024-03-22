 CCI Billiards Classic 2024: CCI's Nishant Dossa Defeats Anant Mehta In First Round Qualifying
HomeTopnewsCCI Billiards Classic 2024: CCI's Nishant Dossa Defeats Anant Mehta In First Round Qualifying

CCI Billiards Classic 2024: CCI's Nishant Dossa Defeats Anant Mehta In First Round Qualifying

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 22, 2024, 08:36 PM IST
Cricket Club of India (CCI) member Nishant Dossa showed glimpses of his yesteryears form and marched past Anant Mehta by recording a close 239-203 point difference win in first round qualifying match of the Rs 10.15 lakh prize-money CCI Billiards Classic 2024, at the CCI’s Sir Wilson Jones billiards hall on Friday.

However, another home challenger Phiroze Patel bowed out at the first hurdle losing to the experienced Rishabh Kumar 272-122 margin. Kumar who was not at his best managed to roll in to breaks of 47 and 42.

In another first round contest, Vishal Gehani produced two half century efforts of 55 and 52 to overcome Sandeep Vengurlekar by a convincing 341-155 scoreline.

Meanwhile, Akshay Gogri, Rovin D’Souza, Rishabh Thakkar, and Raajeev Sharma, all won their second round matches and qualified for the 32-player main draw which is set to commence from Tuesday, March 26.

Results – Second qualifying round: Rovin D’Souza beat Vatsal Ponda 323-217;

Akshay Gogri beat Yash Rungta 346(60,43)-233;

Rishabh Thakkar beat Vinay Swaminathan 201(47,42)-172;

Rajeev Sharma beat Carl Serrao 334(46,42)-223(52).

First qualifying round: Mehul Sutariya beat Lalit Jham 225-191;

Vishal Gehani beat Sandeep Vengurlekar 341(55,52)-155;

Rishabh Kumar beat Phiroze Patel 272(45,47)-122;

Nishant Dossa beat Anant Mehta 239-203.

