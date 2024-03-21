CCI Billiards Classic: Kanishk Jhanjharia To Meet Anurag Bagri In 2nd Round

Billiards | Credit: Twitter

CCI cueists Kanishk Jhanjharia and Anurag Bagri, both enjoyed a good run winning their respective opening round matches CCI Billiards Classic, at the CCI’s Sir Wilson Jones billiards hall from Thursday.

Jhanjharia showed impressive touch and control to cruise past Amit Sapru winning by a massive difference of 400-213 points in the 90 minute encounter.

The home challenger Jhanjharia for his excellent performance constructed a break of 69 which ensured his easy passage to a second round and meeting with club mate Bagri.

Earlier, Bagri played steadily and with a couple of neat tidy breaks went on to sideline Anil Sagar by charging to a 308-227 victory.

In another match, Akshay Gogri played with solid determination to snatch a tense win against Rahul Narang by a close 304-278 point margin.

Meanwhile, seasoned Mumbai cueists, Sunil Jain, Carl Serrao and Rishabh Thakkar successfully won their first round matches.

Jain had to work hard to overcome Anwar Choudhary 277-200, while Serrao managed to beat back a strong fight from Nikhil Ghadge before clinching a 287-221 win. Thakkar after trailing initially produced a late charge to prevail over Shekar Surve by a score of 240-189 points.