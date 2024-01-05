Ageas Federal Insurance Under-16 Cricket Tournament: Tanish Shetty Shines In MIG Cricket Club Victory

In a thrilling showdown, MIG Cricket Club emerged victorious, defeating Cricket Mantras by a commanding 105 runs to secure the Ageas Federal Insurance under-16 cricket tournament trophy in Chembur on Friday.

Batting first, MIG set a challenging target of 169 in 40 overs, with Tanish Shetty leading the charge, scoring a remarkable 82 runs. Cricket Mantras struggled in their pursuit, crumbling to 63 all out in just 5.1 overs.

Tanish Shetty's stellar performance earned him the title of Man of the Match in the final. His outstanding contributions throughout the tournament, amassing 198 runs and claiming 8 wickets, also earned him the accolades of Best Batsman and Best Player of the Tournament.

Parin Dalvi, with 12 wickets, was recognized as the Best Bowler, while Neil Verma from Cricket Mantras received the Best Fielder award. The prize distribution ceremony, graced by former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar, Amolika Uplekar, HRD of Ageas Federal Insurance, and local MLA Prakash Fatarfekar, added a touch of prestige to the celebration.

Brief score:

MIG Cricket Club: 168 (Aayush Makwana 14, Tanish Shetty 82, Yash Ganiga 22, Sanchit Kadam 20, Sachirth Poojari 11; Laksh Joglekar 2-44, Parin Dalvi 3-33, Ruhaan Chawla 2-32) bt Cricket Mantras: 63 (Vansh Chumble 11, Hriman Rakharde 13; Tanish Shetty 2-8, Amartya Raje 3-12, Sanchit Kadam 2-9).