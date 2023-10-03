Accurate Springs FIDE Rated Chess Tournament: Unrated 12-Year-Old Chris In Joint Lead

Unrated 12-year-old Chris Isaiah continued his red hot streak by scalping 11th seeded Guru Prakash (Elo1566) in Round 4 to join the elite lead pack of IM Vikramaditya Kulkarni, Amardeep Bartakke, Yash Kapadi, Arnav Kherdekar, Om Gada and Kavin Vijaykumar in the Accurate Springs FIDE rating classical tournament, organized by Indian Chess School at the Russian Centre for Science and Culture.

Chris won in 50 moves with Sicilian Defense, Adam's Attack, his opponent Prakash loing on time in a winning position.

The trend of youngsters upsetting higher rated players continued on Board 9, where 13-year-old Kavin Vijayakumar defeated higher rated Daksh Jagesia (Elo1560) in 35 moves in an English opening. 8-year-old, Medhansh Poojary (Elo1094) made short work of veteran C K Kolambkar (Elo1675), who, staring at a mate, resigned in 21 moves.

The dream run of Shraddha Padvekar came to an end as she lost to Sudeep Pillai.

The other youngsters to impress awere Advay Arora, Aaradhya Kenjale, and Tanisshi Agarwaal who held their higher ranked opponents to draws.

Results (Rd-4):

IM V Kulkarni (4) bt S S Karanam (3) ; P Awade (3) lost to A Bartakke (4); P Shenvi (3.5) drew P Jaiswal (3.5);

Y Kapadi (4) bt Y Patel (3); A Kherdekar (4) bt C Malhotra (3); Shivamshika (3) lost to O Gada (4); R Parab (3.5) drew A Arora (3.5); S Pillai (4) bt S Padvekar (3); K Vijayakumar (4) bt D Jagesia (3); P Narsikar (4) bt P Banerjee (4)