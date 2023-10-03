Butter Chicken Or Gulab Jamun? Australian Cricket Stars Name Their Favourite Indian Food (WATCH)

Marcus Stoinis named gulab jamun as his favourite Indian food. | (Credits: Twitter)

Ahead of the ODI World Cup here, the Australian cricket team disclosed the Indian food they are looking forward to trying out. The International Cricket Council (ICC) posted a video on Instagram where Australia's star trio of Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith and Mitchell Marsh stuck with one of the most popular combinations in each part of India - Butter Chicken and Garlic Naan.

All-rounder Marcus Stoinis stood out with a different choice than the rest of his teammates. Stonis decided to go for a dessert rather than a main course dish and chose 'Gulab Jamun' as the dish he was looking to try out the most.

While, left-arm pacer Mitchell Sarc was left in a state of confusion and failed to name a single dish that he was looking to try out during his time in India. Australia will kick off their World Cup campaign against India on October 8 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Before that Australia will feature in a warm-up game clash against Pakistan on Tuesday. Their first warm-up game against the Netherlands was washed out due to rain.

Australia make notable last-minute change to their 2023 World Cup squad:

The five-time champions made a notable change to the 15-man squad, replacing Ashton Agar with Marnus Labuschagne, who has been prolific with the bat since the 1st ODI against against South Africa in Bloemfontein. Agar, who was to be one of the first-choice spinners, failed to recover from the calf strain.

Squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

