Mumbai Football League: Kamble Hat-trick Powers KSA To Massive 6-2 Win

Karnataka Sporting Association (KSA) proved too strong for ICL Youngstars as they romped to a fluent 6-2 win in a Men’s Super Division match of the Mumbai Football League 2022-2023 and played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Tuesday.

The highlight of KSA’s big victory was the brilliance of striker Krishna Kamble who notched up a fine hat-trick. The other three goals were scored by Nagraj Mani, Azad Ansari and Mann Singh to complete the winning tally. ICL Youngstars scored through Ravindra Tamatya and Sourav V. to put up a fight.

Later, Bombay Gymkhana played well to record a fighting 3-2 win against Spartans FC in another league match. Striker Anas Vadgama struck a brace of goals and Xerxes Bamboat got one. Spartans scored through Chetan Solanki and Brandon Picardo.

In the second match, Mumbai Marines SC continued with their impressive winning run as they blanked Millat FC 3-0. Strikers Pranit Kadam, Gaurav More and Sahil Rathod struck one goal apiece to seal the win and pocket all the three points.

Mumbai Marines SC 3 (Pranit Kadam, Gaurav More, Sahil Rathod) beat Millat FC 0.

