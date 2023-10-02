 Mumbai Football League: Kenkre FC, SG 5 Share Honours
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 02, 2023, 09:55 PM IST
Kenkre FC Under-19 and SG 5 Sports Club shared honours as they played out a goalless draw in a Men’s Super Division match of the Mumbai Football League 2022-2023, played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Monday.

Later in a Yuva President’s League boys’ under-17 match, Don Bosco Academy blanked Hunkaar Sports Club 2-0. Strikers Tapan Redkar and Abhishek Ahiwale scored a goal each in either half to seal Don Bosco’s win and to collect the full three points.

In another YPL encounter, MY Football Academy defeated Kandivali FC by a comfortable 2-0 margin. Vedant S and Ayaan K struck one goal apiece to complete MY Sports Club’s win.

Results: Men’s Super Div: Kenkre FC Under-19: 0 drew with SG 5 Sport Club 0.

YPL Boys’ U-17: Don Bosco Academy 2 (Tapan Redkar, Abhishek Ahiwale) beat Hunkaar SC 0.

MY Football Academy 2 (Vedant S., Ayaan K.) beat Kandivali FC 0.

