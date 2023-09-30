Mumbai Football League: Impressive Bodyline SC Charge To Easy 4-1 Win

Bodyline Sports Club were in impressive form and combined well to record a comfortable 4-1 win against Elite FS in a Yuva President League Boys’ Under-17 match of the Mumbai Football League 2022-2023 and played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Saturday.

The hero of Bodyline’s convincing victory was striker Arman Shetty who scored the third and fourth goals in the 52nd and 65th minutes to complete a deserving win. Earlier, Misum Abbas scored Bodyline’s first goal in the 16th minute and ten minutes later, Ishaan Ruia doubled their lead with the second goal and went into the break with a healthy 2-0 advantage. Elite FS scored their lone goal through Yash Watwani in the 19th minute.

Later in the day, Milan FA blanked India Rush SC by a clear 2-0 margin. Strikers Abubakar Shaikh and Mohd Salim Shaikh were bang on target scoring a goal each to clinch success and the three points.

In the last match of the day, DFA Warriors powered by the brilliance of Ethan D’Souza who scored a brace of goals got the better of CFCI Knights by a fighting 2-1 scoreline. Aarush Wankhede struck the lone goal for the losing side.

Results – YPL Boys’ U-17:

Bodyline SC 4 (Arman Shetty 2, Misum Abbas, Ishaan Ruia) beat Elite FS 1 (Yash Watwani).

Milan FA 2 (Abubakar Shaikh, Mohd Salim Shaikh) beat India Rush SC 0.

Kapadia Nagar FC 0 drew with NYN Sports 0.

DFA Warriors 2 (Ethan D’Souza 2) beat CFCI Knights 1 (Aarush Wankhede).