 Emails Reveal Indian Victim In Epstein Case; US Sought Embassy Help For Compensation
Newly released Jeffrey Epstein documents reveal that an Indian girl was among the alleged victims, with US officials seeking embassy assistance to trace her for compensation. Emails also reference Bill Gates, former Union Minister Harsh Vardhan, and Indian PR executive Dilip Cherian, highlighting Epstein’s wide-ranging international connections.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 03:34 PM IST
article-image
(Photo Courtesy: X/@azadparinda0081)

The latest tranche of documents released in the Jeffrey Epstein case has revealed that an Indian girl was among the alleged victims, with US authorities attempting to trace her for compensation from a victims’ fund.

An email dated January 13, 2020, months after Epstein’s death in August 2019, shows officials discussing coordination with the US Embassy in India to locate her. Titled “Epstein Victims,” the communication directs recipients to share the New York Crime Victims Compensation link and assist applicants in forwarding paperwork to the FBI. Referring to the India-based individual, the email states that officials would coordinate with embassy colleagues once her address and contact details were obtained.

Other released emails highlight Epstein’s global connections. In one exchange dated June 5, 2014, Bill Gates appears to reference a possible meeting involving then Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan in India.

A separate 2017 email from Epstein associate Gino You mentions introducing him to Indian public relations executive Dilip Cherian, described as influential and recently having sold his firm for $160 million.

article-image

In another exchange from 2018, former executive Jide Zeitlin discusses “fake news” in India related to business allegations, calling the claims dated and previously cleared by US authorities.

The documents also include a 2010 email recounting an uncomfortable flight encounter involving an elderly Indian man, underscoring the wide-ranging and personal nature of the correspondence now in the public domain.

