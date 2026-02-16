'Just 3 km From Parliament, 90 Brothels Exploit 5,000 Women Daily': Swati Maliwal Exposes GB Road Exploitation In Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal |

Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Monday resurfaced her February 6 speech in the Upper House, highlighting the exploitation of women and minor girls on Delhi’s GB Road and calling for urgent systemic reforms to ensure women’s safety.

Sharing a clip of her address, Maliwal wrote that “just 3 km away from Parliament, there are over 90 brothels on GB Road, where nearly 5,000 women are exploited multiple times a day.” Drawing from her nine-year tenure at the Delhi Commission for Women, she said several underage girls had been rescued from the area.

In her speech, Maliwal recounted rescuing a 15-year-old girl who had been hidden in a basement. “It took us 4–5 hours to bring her out. She looked 32, but a bone age test revealed she was 14. She told us she was sold at the age of nine and injected daily with Oxytocin so her body parts appeared mature,” Maliwal said. The girl later went missing from a shelter home despite court intervention.

Citing NCRB data, she said over 90 rape cases are registered daily in India and more than 1.77 lakh crimes against children were reported in 2023. With over three lakh POCSO cases pending and a conviction rate of just 14.3 per cent, she stressed that “certainty and swiftness of punishment” are critical.

Maliwal demanded fast-track courts in every district, better forensic infrastructure, regulation of spas allegedly operating as prostitution fronts, stronger child welfare systems, and accountability for negligent officials. “Women’s safety is not a luxury, it is a basic necessity,” she said.