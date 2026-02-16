 'Just 3 km From Parliament, 90 Brothels Exploit 5,000 Women Daily': Swati Maliwal Exposes GB Road Exploitation In Rajya Sabha
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Just 3 km From Parliament, 90 Brothels Exploit 5,000 Women Daily': Swati Maliwal Exposes GB Road Exploitation In Rajya Sabha

'Just 3 km From Parliament, 90 Brothels Exploit 5,000 Women Daily': Swati Maliwal Exposes GB Road Exploitation In Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal highlighted exploitation on Delhi’s GB Road, claiming 90 brothels operate just 3 km from Parliament, affecting 5,000 women daily. Citing POCSO pendency and low conviction rates, she called for fast-track courts, better forensic systems, spa regulation, and stronger accountability to ensure women’s safety nationwide.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 05:29 PM IST
article-image
Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal |

Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Monday resurfaced her February 6 speech in the Upper House, highlighting the exploitation of women and minor girls on Delhi’s GB Road and calling for urgent systemic reforms to ensure women’s safety.

Sharing a clip of her address, Maliwal wrote that “just 3 km away from Parliament, there are over 90 brothels on GB Road, where nearly 5,000 women are exploited multiple times a day.” Drawing from her nine-year tenure at the Delhi Commission for Women, she said several underage girls had been rescued from the area.

In her speech, Maliwal recounted rescuing a 15-year-old girl who had been hidden in a basement. “It took us 4–5 hours to bring her out. She looked 32, but a bone age test revealed she was 14. She told us she was sold at the age of nine and injected daily with Oxytocin so her body parts appeared mature,” Maliwal said. The girl later went missing from a shelter home despite court intervention.

Read Also
Swati Maliwal Raises Issue Of ‘Arbitrary’ Private School Fees In Parliament
article-image

Citing NCRB data, she said over 90 rape cases are registered daily in India and more than 1.77 lakh crimes against children were reported in 2023. With over three lakh POCSO cases pending and a conviction rate of just 14.3 per cent, she stressed that “certainty and swiftness of punishment” are critical.

FPJ Shorts
MP NEET PG 2025 Round-3 Allotment Result Published: Check Important Dates, Direct Link & Next Steps
MP NEET PG 2025 Round-3 Allotment Result Published: Check Important Dates, Direct Link & Next Steps
Palghar News: Trauma Care Centre In Manor Stalled For 2 Years Over ₹21 Crore Pending Contractor Payment
Palghar News: Trauma Care Centre In Manor Stalled For 2 Years Over ₹21 Crore Pending Contractor Payment
'Why He Went To The Temple?': AIMIM Leader Waris Pathan Questions Abdul Sattar Over Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Purification Row
'Why He Went To The Temple?': AIMIM Leader Waris Pathan Questions Abdul Sattar Over Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Purification Row
AI Impact Summit 2026 To Reshape Global AI Discourse: Envoy
AI Impact Summit 2026 To Reshape Global AI Discourse: Envoy

Maliwal demanded fast-track courts in every district, better forensic infrastructure, regulation of spas allegedly operating as prostitution fronts, stronger child welfare systems, and accountability for negligent officials. “Women’s safety is not a luxury, it is a basic necessity,” she said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Just 3 km From Parliament, 90 Brothels Exploit 5,000 Women Daily': Swati Maliwal Exposes GB Road...
'Just 3 km From Parliament, 90 Brothels Exploit 5,000 Women Daily': Swati Maliwal Exposes GB Road...
UP: Hardoi Farmer Celebrates Pet Goats 'Sweety' & 'Monica' With Rituals, Printed Invites; Video...
UP: Hardoi Farmer Celebrates Pet Goats 'Sweety' & 'Monica' With Rituals, Printed Invites; Video...
Gurugram Tragedy: Missing 16-Year-Old Dies By Suicide; Body Found In Pond After 12-Hour Search
Gurugram Tragedy: Missing 16-Year-Old Dies By Suicide; Body Found In Pond After 12-Hour Search
Kerala Lottery Result Live, February 16, 2026: Check Full List Of Winners For Bhagyathara BT-41...
Kerala Lottery Result Live, February 16, 2026: Check Full List Of Winners For Bhagyathara BT-41...
Bangalore Bank Locker Scam: Deputy Manager Mortgaged Customers’ 2.7 Kg Gold Worth ₹3.5 Crore To...
Bangalore Bank Locker Scam: Deputy Manager Mortgaged Customers’ 2.7 Kg Gold Worth ₹3.5 Crore To...