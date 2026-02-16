 UP: Hardoi Farmer Celebrates Pet Goats 'Sweety' & 'Monica' With Rituals, Printed Invites; Video Viral
A farmer in Gaura Danda village of Hardoi celebrated the birthdays of his two goats, Sweety and Monica, with printed invitation cards and religious rituals. The goats were bathed, dressed in new clothes and adorned with garlands. Videos of the unique celebration, attended by villagers, have gone viral on social media.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 05:13 PM IST
article-image

A unique birthday celebration in Gaura Danda village of Hardoi has caught the internet’s attention after a farmer organised a grand party for his two goats, complete with invitation cards, religious rituals and village-wide participation.

The videos of the celebration are now going viral on social media.

Printed Invitation Cards Distributed

According to a report in NDTV Hindi, Lalaram Srivastava, a livestock farmer from the village in Sadar tehsil, celebrated the birthdays of his goats, Sweety and Monica, in an elaborate manner.

He had invitation cards formally printed and distributed across the village, inviting residents to attend the special occasion.

Rituals, Decorations & Festive Atmosphere

The event began with religious ceremonies, including recitations from the Ramayana and the Bhagavad Gita. The goats were bathed, dressed in new clothes and adorned with flower garlands.

Villagers gathered to witness the unusual yet heartfelt celebration, which blended devotion with festivity.

article-image

Video Goes Viral

Clips from the birthday party, showing the decorated goats and the ceremonial rituals, have been widely shared online, leaving social media users amused and intrigued.

What began as a local celebration has now become an internet sensation.

