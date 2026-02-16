'Khoon Me Bihar Hai...': Ishan Kishan's Old Video About Extra Motivation To Face Pakistan Goes Viral After IND VS PAK T20 World Cup Heroics | WATCH

Ishan Kishan smashed a stunning 77 as India clinched a dominant victory over Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. On a slow wicket at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Kishan was comfortably the best batter as India romped their way into the Super 8 stage. Kishan won the player of the match for his efforts as he continued his red hot form in the tournament.

In the aftermath of that knock, an old video of Ishan Kishan speaking about facing Pakistan has gone viral. In podcast with 2 Sloggers, the left-hander discussed his innings off 82 against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023. That game was also played in Sri Lanka, with Ishan saying that he always has that extra motivation when facing the arch-rivals.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Pakistan, mere andar se na bahut jyada motivation hota hai. Sometimes, I feel for us also, it is not only about cricket - Ki jaana hai, run karna hai. Kisi kisi team ko hota hai yaar. Main utna good boy nahi ho sakta hu, mujhe aata hai gussa ki bhai dena hi hai, chaahe jo ho jaaye. Kaha niklega andar ka vo - are khoon me bihar hai," Ishan Kishan said on a podcast with 2 Sloggers.

Kishan struck 10 fours and 3 sixes in his stay at the crease. The impact of Ishan's innings can be illustrated by pointing to India's score at the time of his wicket. The Men in Blue put 88 on the board when the left-hander was dismissed having scored 77 off those.

Kishan who only made his comeback to the Indian team in January, is the second highest run-getter in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 only 9 behind New Zealand's Tim Seifert.