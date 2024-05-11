62nd Sir Benegal Rama Rau Bank Shield: Puneet Gamnani Sparkles In CitiBank's Victory Over IndusInd Bank

Puneet Gamnani played a stellar roles scoring a 47-ball 74 runs (7x4, 2x6) to steer Citi Bank to an emphatic nine-wicket victory against Indusind Bank in a plate Division match of the 62nd Sir Benegal Rama Rau Bank Shield Cricket Tournament 2024, organised by Reserve Bank of India under the aegis of the Mumbai Cricket Association and played at the Sunder CC ground, Cross Maidan on Saturday.

Opting to bat first, Indusind Bank could only score 125 for six wickets from 20 overs. Sridhar Rao 36 runs, Sagar Gawde 33 runs and Mihir Angne 19 runs helped to prop the total, while Citi Bank bowlers Alok Shastri three for 16 and Vinayak Pillai two for 12 managed to get the wickets.

Later, Citi Bank without much of resistance from the Indusind bowling attacking managed to cross the finish line making 126 runs for the loss of just one wickets in 14.3 overs. Besides Gamnani’s knock Sagar Chemburkar scored 29 runs to complete the win.

Brief scores: Indusind Bank 125 for 7, 20 overs (Sridhar Rao 36, Sagar Gawde 33, Mihir Angne 19; Alok Shastri 3/16, Vinayak Pillai 2/12) lost to Citi Bank 126 for 1, 14.3 overs (Puneet Gamnani 72 (47-balls, 7x4,2x6), Sagar Chemburkar 29). Result: Citi Bank won by nine wickets.

RBL Bank 120 for 8, 20 overs (Sandesh Rumde 24, Aditya Mandhare 22, Manoj Prabhu 20; Darshan Patil 3/11, Nitesh Pawar 2/17) beat Saraswat Bank 110 for 8, 20 overs (Rajesh Sable 28*, Darshan Patil 23; Suraj Jawle 2/4, Aditya Mandhare 2/30). Result: RBL Bank won by 10 runs.

Standard Chartered Bank 158 for 7, 20 overs (Shreyas 41, Yogesh Wagh 36, Kastubh Bothare 22; Amey Bothare 3/34, Sagar Gorivale 2/22) beat HDFC Bank 104 for 8, 20 overs (Sagar Gorivale 50, Sarthak Kolambekar 22; Yogesh Wagh 3/11, Sandeep Pawar 3/13). Result: Standard Chartered Bank won by 54 runs.