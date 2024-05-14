62nd Sir Benegal Rama Rau Bank Shield Cricket Tournament: Akash Sharma Scalps Five In New India Assurance Win

Left-arm spinner Akash Sharma’s brilliant bowling spell fo 5 for 17 inspired a determined New India Assurance SC snatch a thrilling 11-run victory against Reserve Bank of India in an Elite Division semi-final match of the 62nd Sir Benegal Rama Rau Bank Shield Cricket Tournament 2024, organised by Reserve Bank of India under the aegis of the Mumbai Cricket Association and played at the Karnatak SA ground, Cross Maidan on Tuesday.

Opting to bat, New India Assurance managed to put up a competitive total of 140 for the loss of eight wickets in 0 overs. All-rounders Ihsaan Amin 34 runs, Rahul Kankarwal 30 runs and Suraj Kurmi 28 runs ensured New India Assurance got some decent runs on the scoreboard. Reserve Bank of India’s talented all-rounder Ameya Dandekar took four wickets for 19 runs.

Defending a modest total, the New India Assurance bowlers rose to the challenge and troubled the Reserve Bank of India batters by picking up crucial wickets at regular junctures and restricting them to 129 all out in 19.1 overs. Sumit Ghadigaonkar the mainstay of the Reserve Bank batting could only score 29 runs and lower order bat Kartik was unbeaten on 26 runs.

The New India’s Sharma received good support from all-rounders Suraj Kurmi 2 for 15 and Ihsaan Amin 2 for 25 to complete the win.

In the other semi-final, Bank of Baroda SC registered a comfortable seven-wicket victory against Central Bank of India SC to advance to the final. Central Bank, deciding to bat, managed to post a total of 136 for seven wickets from 20 overs. Later, Bank of Baroda easily chased down the winning target reaching 137 for the loss of just three wickets to complete the win.

Brief scores: Central Bank of India SC 136 for 7, 20 overs (Sanskar Dahelkr 56 (51-balls, 7x4), Harsh Tathare 36, Prithvi Nair 21; (OS)-Naga Bharath 2/12, (MP)-Krutik Hanagavadi 2/24) lost to Bank of Baroda SC 137 for 3, 17 overs (Rahul Dalal 49 (30-balls, 5x4, 2x6), Rakshit S 43 (35-balls, 5x4). Result: Bank of Baroda SC won by seven wickets.

New India Assurance SC 140 for 8, 20 overs (Ihsaan Amin 34, Rahul Kankarwal 30, Suraj Kurmi 28; Ameya Dandekar 4/19) beat Reserve Bank of India SC 129 all out, 19.1 overs (Sumit Ghadigaonkar 29, Kartik 26*; Akash Sharma 5/17, Suraj Kurmi 2/15, Ihsaan Amin 2/25). Result: New India Assurance won by 11 runs.