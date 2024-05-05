62nd Sir Benegal Rama Rau Bank Shield Cricket: Saraswat Bank SC, HDFC Record Victories

Saraswat Bank SC powered by the superb performances of medium pacer Surendra Surve four wickets for 11 runs and opening bat Onkar Pendnekar 65 runs defeated Bank of Baroda SC by six wickets in a Plate Division Group-D match of the 62nd Sir Benegal Rama Rau Bank Shield Cricket Tournament 2024, organised by Reserve Bank of India under the aegis of the Mumbai Cricket Association and played at the Sunder CC ground, Cross Maidan.

HDFC Bank registered an identical six-wicket win against Yes Bank in a Group-C match.

Saraswat Bank decided to field first and they bowled and fielded well to restrict Bank of Baroda to 117 runs all out in 19.2 overs. Sahil P. top-scored with 51 runs and Ajay Vagal added 28 runs to lift the total. Surve received good support from the other two medium pacers Santosh Sawant two wickets for 15 runs and Nitesh Pawar two wickets for 20 runs to dismiss the rival batters cheaply.

Later, Saraswat Bank comfortably chased down the total to reach the target of 118 runs for the loss of just four wickets in 13.3 overs. Pednekar’s 39-ball knock, which included eight hits to the boundary ropes and two sixes and Ranjit Nakawade 30 runs guided the team to victory. Bank of Baroda’s Mayuresh Shirsat was the only successful bowler claiming three wickets for 25 runs.

Batting first, Yes Bank were bowled out for a measly 92 runs in 19.5 overs. All-rounder and captain (Mayur Ghag scored 21 runs while the other batsmen failed to get going. Amir Ansari took four wickets for 13 runs and Durvesh M. two wickets for 18 runs did most of the damage. In reply, HDFC Bank scored 97 runs for the loss of four wickets in 15.4 overs. Hemant Naik led the charge with a composed 39 runs and Ghag picked two wickets for 24.

Brief scores – Plate Div: Bank of Baroda SC 117 all out, 19.2 overs (Sahil P. 51, Ajay Vagal 28; Surendra Surve 4/11, Santosh Sawant 2/15, Nitesh Pawar 2/20) lost to Saraswat Bank 118 for 4, 13.3 overs (Onkar Pednekar 65 (39-balls, 8,2), Ranjit Nakawade 30; Mayuresh Shirsat 3/25). Result: Saraswat Bank won by six wickets.

Yes Bank 92 all out, 19.5 overs (Mayur Ghag 21; Amir Ansari 4/13, Durvesh M. 2/18) lost to HDFC Bank 97 for 4, 15.4 overs (Hemant Naik 39; Mayur Ghag 2/24). Result: HDFC Bank won by six wickets.