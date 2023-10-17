 5-A-Side-Football Tournament: Brendon Nets Hat-Trick in St Anthony’s Big Victory
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 17, 2023, 09:54 PM IST
Brendon Pires notched a fine hat-trick in leading St Anthony’s, Vakola to a fluent 6-0 win against Our Lady of Health, Versova in the Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana organized Men’s Open 5-a-side Rink football tournament, played under floodlights at the Gymkhana’s tennis courts.

St. Anthony’s scored the other through Astle Pereira who scored twice and Pranay Kuckion who got one.

Kleeberson Vaz also registered a hat-trick to power Immaculate Conception, Borivali to a fighting 4-3 win against a spirited St. Anne’s, Bandra in another match. Canute Fernandes struck the fourth goal for the Borivali team, while Raaquib Merchant, Darius Fernandes and Bevan Parmar scored a goal each for the Bandra outfit.

In a closely contested encounter, St. Joseph’s ‘A’, Umerkhadi got the better of Our Lady of Victories ‘B’, Mahim by a narrow 2-1 margin. Striker Austin Fernandes was bang on target with both the goals for St. Joseph’s. Our Lady of Victories pulled one back through Shahaan Sayed’s efforts.

In contrast, Our Lady of Egypt ‘D’, Kalina proved too good for St. Francis Xavier’s, Vile Parle and charged to a comfortable 6-0 victory. Strikers Edgar Rodrigues, Bevan Galbano, Allwyn Munuswami, Eustace Saldanha and Russell Valladares contributed a goal apiece towards the Kalina team’s easy win.

Results: St. Joseph’s ‘A’, Umerkhadi 2 (Austin Fernandes 2) beat Our Lady of Victories ‘B’, Mahim 1 (Shahaan Sayed).

Our Lady of Egypt ‘D’, Kalina 6 (Edgar Rodrigues, Bevan Galbano, Allwyn Munuswami, Eustace Saldanha, Russell Valladares) beat St. Francis Xavier’s, Vile Parle 0.

St. Anthony’s, Vakola 6 (Brendon Pires 3, Astle Pereira 2, Pranay Kuckion) beat Our Lady of Health, Versova 0.

Immaculate Conception, Borivali 4 (Kleeberson Vaz 3, Canute Fernandes) beat St. Anne’s, Bandra 3 (Raaquib Merchant, Darius Fernandes, Bevan Parmar).

Mother of God, Naigaon 3 (Rooney D’Silva, Alex Fernandes, Tyson Pereira) beat Holy Cross ‘C’, Juhu 1 (Godwin Caldeira)

