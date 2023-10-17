 CWC 2023: Afghanistan Opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz Reprimanded For Breaching ICC Code Of Conduct
CWC 2023: Afghanistan Opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz Reprimanded For Breaching ICC Code Of Conduct

CWC 2023: Afghanistan Opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz Reprimanded For Breaching ICC Code Of Conduct

Rahmanullah Gurbaz was found to have breached Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, October 17, 2023, 08:03 PM IST
Afghanistan batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz has been handed an official reprimand for slamming his bat on the boundary rope and a chair during their epic ICC World Cup 2023 match against England this week.

Gurbaz's act falls under level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct breach.

Gurbaz was found to have breached Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match."

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Gurbaz's disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.

What Gurbaz did to get reprimanded

The incident occurred in the 19th over of Afghanistan's innings, when after his dismissal, Gurbaz slammed his bat on the boundary rope and a chair.

Gurbaz admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Jeff Crowe of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Rod Tucker and Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid, third umpire Paul Reiffel and fourth umpire Paul Wilson levelled the charge.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

Afghanistan had defeated England by 69 runs to create one of the biggest upsets in World cup history.

