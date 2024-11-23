47th Bombay YMCA Athletics Meet: Runholics athletes finish one-three in 5000m Men's Open event

Hockey Olympian Vandana Katariya with the athletes on the first day of the 47th Bombay YMCA Athletics meet |

Anil Korvi of Runholics won the 5000M Men's Open event in the ongoing 47th Bombay YMCA Athletics Meet at Mumbai University Pavilion, Marine Lines. Anil clocked 16:09.5 to clinch the top podium. Mote Tukaram of Navi Mumbai Sports Association emerged runners up with a timing of 16:32.9 while Runholics' Pruthvi Jadhav ensured one-three finish for their academy with a timing of 16:34.4.

Gayatri Shinde of Seven Stars Sports Academy covered 1000M in 3:14.00 to bag the top position in the U-18 Girls category while

Neel Sarang of Thane Municipal Corporation Athletic clocked 2:47.14 for 1000M distance to get top honours in the Boys U-18 event.

In another exciting field event, Dea Nipa Kale of Sprinters Sports Club leaped 4.53 M to bag the first spot in the Girls U-12 Long Jump event. Swara Raorane of VPM Sports Club, Dahisar (east) leaped 4.30M to bag silver while Ira Jadhav of Thane Municipal Corporation Athletic jumped 4.18M to complete the podium.

Rohit Sanga of Runholics shined in the Boys U-16 event of Javelin Throw (600 Gm) by creating a new meet record with a throw of 48.88M. Alok Vishwakarma of Future Sports Club, Virar threw 46.32M (B.M.R)to emerge second while Himesh Paswan of Protrack Healthcare Put managed third place with a throw of 43.21M.

Ayesha Billimoria of The Athletics Lab created a new meet record in the Shot Put (4kg) of the Women's 35 plus category with a throw of 8.03M. Nilam Sushil Shinde of WUSA emerged distant second with a throw of 5.85M while Mallika David of YMCA was third after a throw of 5.65 M.

The four-day event has been going on since November 21 after Hockey Olympian Vandana Katariya inaugurated the proceedings and gave away prizes on the first day as the chief guest. The event will conclude on Sunday.

This year’s meet is significant as it is part of the Bombay YMCA’s 150th-anniversary celebrations. Total 3100 participants from schools, colleges, sports academies, and independent entrants are featuring in many track and field events, including sprints, relays, jumps, throws, and more, catering to athletes of various age groups.

Other winners

400M Women Open: Shreya Acharya, JSD Sports Foundation 1:00.4

400M Boys U-18: Girik Bangera, Thane Municipal Corporation Athletic 51.48

400M Girls U-18: Swanandi Sawant, Somaiya Sports Academy 59.88

400M Men Open: Ali Shaikh, Thane Municipal Corporation Athletic 50.21

Shot Put (4kg) Women Open: Hansika Vasu, Sprinters Sports Club 12.17M

Shot Put (3kg) Girls U-18: Simran Poghar, VPM Sports Club, Dahisar (East) 10.35M

Shot Put (3kg) Girls U-16: Gatha Kabir, VPM Sports Club, Dahisar (East) 10.90M

Shot Put (2kg) Girls U-10: Sanvi Chawan, Athletic Group of Palghar 7.85M

Javelin Throw (500 Gm) Girls U-16: Aarya More, Goenka & Associates Educational Trust 24.44M

Discus Throw (1.5kg) Boys U-18: Ayush Satish Kandu VPM Sports Club, Dahisar (East) 41.47M

Long Jump Men Open: Urvish Pokhriyal, VPM Sports Club, Dahisar (East) 7.19M

Long Jump Boys U-8: Joshua Khadilkar, St Judes Primary School 3.91M

Long Jump Boys U-12: Himanshu, Fit Hour Sports Club 4.41M

High Jump Girls U-16: Bhakti Sudhir, Gaykar Goenka & Associates Educational Trust 1.40M

High Jump Boys U-14: Pujari Ved Childrens Academy Group Of School 1.51M

High Jump Boys U-18: Anmol Dubey, Protrack Healthcare Put 1.70M