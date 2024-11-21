 Bombay YMCA Athletic Meet: Hockey Olympian Vandana Katariya Inspires Athletes
Bombay YMCA Athletic Meet: Hockey Olympian Vandana Katariya Inspires Athletes

Former Indian hockey women's player also gave away prizes and medals to the winners at the Mumbai University Pavilion on Thursday

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 21, 2024, 10:32 PM IST
Women's Hockey Olympian Vandana Katariya presenting awards at Bombay YMCA Athletic Meet on Thursday. |

Padmashree Vandana Katariya, ace Olympic Hockey Player, ignited the spirit of sportsmanship as she declared open the 47th Bombay YMCA Athletic Meet, inspiring over 3,100 athletes at the Mumbai University Pavilion on Thursday. She also gave away prizes and medals to the winners. Michael Manuel Raj, Vice-President and Chairman of the PR & Social Media Department, Bombay YMCA; Austin Kunder, General Secretary, Bombay YMCA; Amulraj, Secretary of the Physical Education Department, Bombay YMCA; along with other dignitaries, parents, and budding athletes from across Maharashtra, were also present on the occasion. This four day event will conclude on November 24, 2024.

