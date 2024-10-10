 44th Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana Annual Rink Football Tournament: Striker Shoaib Baig Slams Brace In St Francis Xavier Victory
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnews44th Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana Annual Rink Football Tournament: Striker Shoaib Baig Slams Brace In St Francis Xavier Victory

44th Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana Annual Rink Football Tournament: Striker Shoaib Baig Slams Brace In St Francis Xavier Victory

Shoaib Baig played a key role scoring two goals, while team-mate Atharva Nikam struck one to secure St Francis Xavier’s win. The Malwani team found the back of the St Francis net through Om Arane and Bhuvan Koli.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 10, 2024, 08:40 PM IST
article-image

St. Francis Xavier (Kanjur Marg) put up a determined performance and scored a fighting 3-2 win against St. Anthony’s ‘C’ (Malwani) in a Men’s Open match of the 44th Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana Annual Rink Football Tournament 2024, played under floodlights at the WCG courts.

Shoaib Baig played a key role scoring two goals, while teammate Atharva Nikam struck one to secure St. Francis Xavier’s win. The Malwani team found the back of the St. Francis net through Om Arane and Bhuvan Koli.

In another match, Holy Cross ‘A’ (Juhu) capitalized on the chances that came their way to record a fluent 2-0 win against Our Lady of Gloria ‘B’ (Byculla) 'B'. Both teams played attacking football and created goal-scoring chances, but Holy Cross players Chetan Bariya and Roshan Bangela did well and scored a goal each, which helped their team secure a win.

Later, Our Lady of Health (Versova) produced a strong fighting display to snatch a close 3-2 win against Holy Cross ‘B’ (Juhu). Siddharth Kamble, Yug Kathin and Vikas Sharma were bang on target for the Versova outfit, while Nikhil Thavervittel and Chirag Gawde reduced the deficit for the Juhu side.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Residential Sales In MMR Increase By 7% YoY In Q2 2024, Reports Square Yards
Mumbai: Residential Sales In MMR Increase By 7% YoY In Q2 2024, Reports Square Yards
Dusshera 2024: Vijayadashmi Date, Dashami Tithi, Shubh Muhurat And More
Dusshera 2024: Vijayadashmi Date, Dashami Tithi, Shubh Muhurat And More
Siddharth Nigam Recalls Gifting Scooty To His Mother On Being Paid ₹50,000 For Kids Drink Advertisement, Says, ‘Us Time Humlog Ko Khane Ka Bhi..’ (Video)
Siddharth Nigam Recalls Gifting Scooty To His Mother On Being Paid ₹50,000 For Kids Drink Advertisement, Says, ‘Us Time Humlog Ko Khane Ka Bhi..’ (Video)
Mumbai: ED Agrees Not To Act On Eviction Notices Against Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra Until Tribunal Decision
Mumbai: ED Agrees Not To Act On Eviction Notices Against Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra Until Tribunal Decision

In Veteran’s 40+ Men encounter, Royalers SC (Juhu) beat Warriors SC 3-2. Douglas Lasrado struck a brace of goals while Rembert Fernandes contributed the other for the winner. Warriors scored through Asif Quereshi and Cedrick Pintu.

Meanwhile, Bandra Packers enjoyed an easy outing as they handed Our Lady of Fatima (Vidya Vihar) a 3-1 defeat. Twin strikes from Milden Dennis and a goal from Ranzie Kalicharan completed the goal tally for the Bandra Packers, while Domsav D'Souza struck for the Fatima lads.

Read Also
MFA League: Iron Born Romp To Easy 6-0 Victory
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Ratan Tata Cremated With Full State Honours Amid Sea Of People Gathered In Worli To Catch...

Mumbai: Ratan Tata Cremated With Full State Honours Amid Sea Of People Gathered In Worli To Catch...

Maharashtra: Ahead Of Assembly Elections, Govt Asks Centre To Raise Non-Creamy Layer Limit To ₹15...

Maharashtra: Ahead Of Assembly Elections, Govt Asks Centre To Raise Non-Creamy Layer Limit To ₹15...

Ahead Of Vijaya Dashami, PM Modi Witnesses Spectacular 'Lao Ramayana' Performance In Laos; Watch...

Ahead Of Vijaya Dashami, PM Modi Witnesses Spectacular 'Lao Ramayana' Performance In Laos; Watch...

Heart-Touching Video! Ratan Tata's Beloved Adopted Dog 'Goa' Pays Tribute To Him For The Last Time

Heart-Touching Video! Ratan Tata's Beloved Adopted Dog 'Goa' Pays Tribute To Him For The Last Time

'Satta Toh Aate Jaate Rehti Hai...': SP Leader Mahesh Yadav Threatens Officials For Sealing His...

'Satta Toh Aate Jaate Rehti Hai...': SP Leader Mahesh Yadav Threatens Officials For Sealing His...