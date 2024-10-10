44th Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana Annual Rink Football Tournament: Striker Shoaib Baig Slams Brace In St Francis Xavier Victory

St. Francis Xavier (Kanjur Marg) put up a determined performance and scored a fighting 3-2 win against St. Anthony’s ‘C’ (Malwani) in a Men’s Open match of the 44th Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana Annual Rink Football Tournament 2024, played under floodlights at the WCG courts.

Shoaib Baig played a key role scoring two goals, while teammate Atharva Nikam struck one to secure St. Francis Xavier’s win. The Malwani team found the back of the St. Francis net through Om Arane and Bhuvan Koli.

In another match, Holy Cross ‘A’ (Juhu) capitalized on the chances that came their way to record a fluent 2-0 win against Our Lady of Gloria ‘B’ (Byculla) 'B'. Both teams played attacking football and created goal-scoring chances, but Holy Cross players Chetan Bariya and Roshan Bangela did well and scored a goal each, which helped their team secure a win.

Later, Our Lady of Health (Versova) produced a strong fighting display to snatch a close 3-2 win against Holy Cross ‘B’ (Juhu). Siddharth Kamble, Yug Kathin and Vikas Sharma were bang on target for the Versova outfit, while Nikhil Thavervittel and Chirag Gawde reduced the deficit for the Juhu side.

In Veteran’s 40+ Men encounter, Royalers SC (Juhu) beat Warriors SC 3-2. Douglas Lasrado struck a brace of goals while Rembert Fernandes contributed the other for the winner. Warriors scored through Asif Quereshi and Cedrick Pintu.

Meanwhile, Bandra Packers enjoyed an easy outing as they handed Our Lady of Fatima (Vidya Vihar) a 3-1 defeat. Twin strikes from Milden Dennis and a goal from Ranzie Kalicharan completed the goal tally for the Bandra Packers, while Domsav D'Souza struck for the Fatima lads.