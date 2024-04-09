30th National Masters Table Tennis Championships: Ulhas Shirke And Moonmoon Mukherjee Clinch Titles

Ulhas Shirke, ex-Reserve Bank of India and NABARD table tennis player turned journalist bagged the men’s Masters National Crown at the 30th National Masters Table Tennis Championships Concluded which concluded at Hyderabad on Sunday.

Ulhas, in the plus 70 category final, downed Delhi’s Suresh Kumar 3-0 to bag the coveted title. Apart from winning the singles, Ulhas this time also made it a hat-trick of doubles title with Yogesh Desai.

Incidentally, earlier, in the singles semifinals, Ulhas had beaten his doubles partner Yogesh 3-1. Yogesh has been the defending World Master +70 singles title holder.

It was a ‘Dream Come True’ for Ulhas, who had made his comeback into competitive table tennis, after a gap of 30 years.

It was a proud moment for Moonmoon Mukherjee, ex-Railways and Mumbai player as she captured the women’s plus 50 singles title, beating Bengal’s Rajani Gupta 3-1 in the final.

Besides Ulhas and Moonmoon, Maharashtra bagged two more Gold medals in Singles with Pune’s Manish Rawat and Sunil Babras winning the Men’s 50+ and 60+ groups respectively. Overall Maharashtra added four Gold medals in doubles and mixed doubles events as well.

Read Also MSSA Table Tennis: TT Qualifiers Spotted