Yonex Sunrise 46th Indian Masters National Badminton: Bombay Gymkhana's Naheed Divecha Clinches Two Gold Medals

Naheed Divecha of Maharashtra clinched two gold medals in the Yonex Sunrise 46th Indian Masters National Badminton Championship 2024, held at Panchkula recently.

The Bombay Gymkhana member Divecha, who is associated with the ShuttleCraze Academy, was in great form and easily defeated Sunita Singh Panwar of Haryana 21-14, 21-11 in 23 minutes to win the Women’s 50 singles final.

Later, Divecha along with Kiran Mokade also from Maharashtra bagged the Mixed Doubles 50 title recording a stunning victory against the top-seeded Karnataka pairing of Prabagaran Subbaiyan and Jayashree Raghu 21-15, 21-9 in 25 minutes.

Nigel D’Sa also from Maharashtra claimed the Men’s 35 singles gold medal. He worked hard and managed to grind out a fighting 21-12, 18-21, 21-13 win against a determined sixth seed Satinder Malik in 45 minutes.

Another ShuttleCraze Academy player Prashant Bahatre of Maharashtra and his Delhi partner Manish Rawat defeated the Maharashtra duo of Raveesh Mohan and Sushant Shetty in two quick games at 21-11, 21-7 in 20 minutes to win the Men’s 40 doubles gold.

Results – Women’s 50+ singles (Semi-finals): Naheed Divecha (Mah) beat 1-Suchitra Misra (Dli) 21-19, 21-11; Sunita Singh Panwar (Har) beat 2-Sunita Yadav (Raj) 21-16, 21-14. Final: Naheed Divecha beat Sunita Singh Panwar 21-14, 21-11.

Women’s 50+ mixed doubles (Semi-finals): 1-Prabagaran Subbaiyan (Ktk)/Jayashree Raghu (Ktk) beat 4-Anurag Sharma (UP)/Anu Gera (UP) 21-11, 27-29, 21-7; Kiran Makode (Mah)/Naheed Divecha (Mah) beat Ajay Salvi/Sunita Singh Panwar 21-12, 21-9. Final: Kiran Makode/Naheed Divecha beat 1-Prabagaran Subbaiyan (Ktk)/Jayashree Raghu 21-15, 21-9.

Men’s 35+ singles (Semi-finals): 6-Satinder Malik (Har) beat 1-Sahil Katlariya (Chg) 21-12, 9-21, 21-17); Nigel D’Sa (Mah) beat Romit Dodeja (Cag) 21-18, 21-14. Final: Nigel D’Sa beat 6-Satinder Malik 21-12, 18-21, 21-13.

Men’s 40 doubles (Final): Prashant Bahatre (Mah)/Manish Rawat (Dli) beat Raveesh Mohan (Mah)/Sushant Shetty (Mah) 21-11, 21-7.