Photos: Badminton Star Saina Nehwal Visits Taj Mahal With Her Mother

By: Aakash Singh | March 11, 2024
Saina Nehwal was spotted with her mother Usha Nehwal as they headed to Agra to visit the Taj Mahal.
(Credits: Twitter)
Saina Nehwal took to her official handle on X and wrote captIon, "How marble-ous is the Taj Mahal?"
A few security officials were also present at the venue during Saina Newal's visit.
Saina Nehwal poses for a photo with fans while visiting the Taj Mahal in Agra.
Saina Nehwal is arguably looking quite pristine and homely in his green salwar suit.
Saina Nehwal and her mother have a conversation while roaming around the premises.
Saina Nehwal made her debut at the World Championships aged 16 and grew as one of the leading Badminton players. She has also received India's two highest sporting honours in Dhyan Chand Award and Khel Ratna Award.
Saina Nehwal is currently injured and is likely to mark her return to professional badminton in the Paris Olympics.
