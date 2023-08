MSSA Table Tennis: TT Qualifiers Spotted

Qualifiers in the Mumbai Schools Sports Association (MSSA) table tennis, girls under-16 spotted as 16 girls make it to the main draw.

In all 930 entries were received and 18 have made the cut.

Read Also Mumbai Football Association League: DFA Warriors Charge To Massive Victory

The Qualifiers

Girls Under-12: Sange Myraa (LR & SM Vissanji Academy), Sara Ramiya (MKH, Borivali), Asmi Ambardekar (Rustomjee Cambridge, Thane), Palak Jhawar (Utpal Shanghvi, Global) Anvika Krishnan (Ramniwas Bajaj)Prisha Patel (Bombay Intl), Avantika Varodkar (Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Vidya Mandir) Hakani Divina (The Cathedral & John Connon), Tanna Krisha (The JB Petit), Vini Kulkarni (The Somaiya, Vidya Vihar), Pranchi Upadhyay (SVDD Sec, English), Shavri Wagle (Queens Mary School Prishna Chandan (Fazlani L'Academie Globale), Anishka Dhowan (Bombay Scottish, Mahim), Ira Malviya (Podar Intl, Powai CBSE), Rittanya Deolekar (Nalanda Public), Rutvi Amula (Bombay Scottish, Mahim), Fiona Shah (Witty Intl, Borvali)

Read Also Mahesh, Anahat To Play Bombay Gymkhana 46th Maharashtra State Open Squash Tournament

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)