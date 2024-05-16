27th Ajit Naik Memorial Under-14 Trials: Shane Raza Shines As Challenge SC Centre Defeat Nalasopara Municipal Centre

Medium pacer Shane Raza continued to impress and bowled exceptional well by picking seven wickets for 30 runs to dismiss Nalasopara Municipal Centre for a paltry 129 all out in 41 overs on the first day of their fourth round match of the 27th Ajit Naik Memorial Under-14 selection trials cricket tournament 2024, organised by Worli Sports Club under the aegis of the Mumbai Cricket Association and played at the Worli SC ground on Thursday.

Deciding to bat first, Nalasopara Centre batters struggled against the disciplined bowling of Shane and lost wickets in succession and were bowled out cheaply. Left-handed bat Saif Ali top-scored with a patient 48 runs and Prerit Raut chipped in with 27 runs to lift the innings.

In reply, Challenge SC Centre reached 50 runs for the loss of three wickets in 29 overs at the end of the day’s play. When play resumes on Friday, Challenge Centre now requires to score another 80 runs to take the crucial first innings lead.

Brief scores: Nalasopara Municipal Ground Centre 129 all out, 41 overs (Saif Ali 48, Prerit Raut 27; Shane Raza 7/30) Vs Challenge SC Centre 50 for 3, 29 overs.

Goregaon Prabodhan Centre 182 all out, 66.3 overs (Ramprasad Vishwakarma 40*; Shree Dhanawade 3/32, Vedant Kadu 3/60) Vs Navi Mumbai SA Centre 29 for 1, 6 overs.

Sassanian SC Centre 197 all out, 55.1 overs (Dev Nafade 46, Anuj Singh 4/24, Niraj Giri 3/56) Vs Matunga Gymkhana 43 for 3, 18 overs.