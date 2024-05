27th Ajit Naik Memorial Under-14 Trials: Arshiyan Shaikh Ton Powers Sassanian SC To Victory Over United Cricketers Centre

Arshiyan Shaikh smashed a century knock of 101 runs and put Sassanian Sports Club Centre in a commanding position to force for an outright win against United Cricketers Centre on the first day of their third round match of the 27th Ajit Naik Memorial Under-14 selection trials cricket tournament 2024, organised by Worli Sports Club under the aegis of the Mumbai Cricket Association and played at the Navi Mumbai SA ground on Friday.

Sassanian did well to dismiss United Cricketers for a paltry 70 runs all out in 34.5 overs. Shaurya Rane claimed three wickets for 20 runs. In reply, Sassanian Centre batted comfortably to reach 170 runs for the loss of just two wickets in 29.2 overs and enjoy a 100 runs first innings lead at the end of the day’s play. Arshiyan Shaikh scored his century from 91 balls and Dev Nafade was batting 36 runs at stumps on day one.

Brief scores: United Cricketers Centre 70 all out, 34.5 overs (Shaurya Rane 3/20) Vs Sassanian SC Centre 170 for 2, 29.2 overs (Arshiyan Shaikh 101, Dev Nafade batting 36).

SKP Athletics Centre 161 all out, 65 overs (Ayush Valam 46, Ganesh Tendulkar 30; Vedant Jadhav 4/30, Aatish Lal 4/31) Vs Vengsarkar CA Centre 31/1, 5 overs.

Navi Mumbai SA Centre 242 for 8, in 75 overs (Vedang Mishra 49, Saurabh Patil 54, Rajvardhan Jadhav 40, Vedant Kadu 35; Dhrusheel Hire 3/29, Harsh Kadam 2/51) Vs Rustomjee SC Centre.

Club Aquaria Centre 208 for 5, 77 overs (Shahid Khan 93, Mann Singhvi 55) Vs Juhu Vile Parle Gymkhana Centre.

Vasu Paranjpe CC Centre 112 all out, 47 overs (Varad Padwal 42; Atharva Samudra 3/23) Vs Shiv Sai Mandal CC Centre 83 for 4, 19 overs (Srijal Prakash 4/5).

Santosh Sports CA Centre 335 all out, 66.1 overs (Hardik Kumar 74, Sanmit Kothmire 52, Saurabh Sinha 48; Jayant Salunkhe 4/46, Pradnyan Bhosale 4/69) Vs Hendrepada CC Centre 46 for 2, 11 overs (Ishaan Pathak batting 16, Adarsh Kanojia batting 11).

District Sports Club Centre 254 for 6, 81 overs (Rushan Farooqui 96, Ujjwal Singh 65, Ishan Yadav 30; Siddhant Desai 3/29) vs Shivaji Park Gymkhana Centre.

Tarapur Vidya Mandir Centre 140 all out, 54 overs (Darsh Kadu 23; Piyush Kanojia 4/39, Preet Nijai 3/42, Omkar More 3/10) Vs Chimmaji Appa Centre 114 for 2, 21 overs (Yash Singh 51).

Prabhodhan CC Centre 264 all out, 64.1 overs (Ram Vishwakarma 89, Parth Thakkar 52, Arham Jain 32, Vikas Saraf 31; Atharva Jogale 6/44) Vs Payyade SC Centre 24 for no loss, 4 overs.

Matunga Gymkhana 227 all out, 52.2 overs (Shaurya Navale 52, Ahan Jain 50; Devansh Dure 5/61) Vs DPC Matunga Centre 60 for 3, 18 overs.