13th Insurance Shield T20 Inter-Office Cricket: Oriental Insurance Register Comfortable Seven-wicket Win

Oriental Insurance Company Sports Club inspired by all-rounder Vansh Devendra produced a steady combined performance to register a fluent 7-wicket win against Bank of India in a second round Elite Division Group-C match of the 13th Insurance Shield T20 Inter-Office Cricket Tournament, organised by Oriental Insurance Company under the aegis of MCA (Mumbai Cricket Association) and played at Plot No. 9 ground, Cross Maidan on Tuesday.

Batting first, Bank of India managed to score only 134 runs for eight wickets from their quota of 20 overs. The top scorers were Shreyas Sarang 45 runs, Diyan Ketadia 27 runs and Ankush Paswan 26 runs. Oriental bowlers Rajesh Borkar 3 for 19, Vansh Devendra 2 for 21 and Durgesh Yadav 2 for 23 were responsible for getting the wickets.

In reply, Oriental Insurance Company comfortably chased the target reaching 135 for the loss of just three wickets from their 20 overs. Vansh Devendra top-scored with 46 runs and Aman Verma added 43 runs to complete the win.

In other matches, New India Assurance SC defeated Vihang Enterprises by 28 runs and Group Satellite SC outplayed Times of India charging to a 10-wicket win.

Brief scores – Elite Group: New India Assurance SC 115 for 7, 20 overs (Anish Shetty 36, Rohit Yadav 24*, Mayank Bharadway 20; Sumit Parashkar 3/15, Rishi Shah 2/20) beat Vihang Enterprises 87 all out, 17.4 overs (Manish M. 2/5, Rohit Yadav 2/8, Anklesh Shekokar 2/10).

Times of India 90 all out, 20 overs (Shravan Bhosale 20, Siddharth K 20; Suraj Sharma 3/13, Shameet Shetty 2/7, Omkar Karandikar 2/17) lost Group Satellite 94 for no loss, 10.2 overs (Abhijeet Rohdiya 61, Suraj Sharma 34).

Bank of India 134 for 8, 20 overs (Shreyas Sarang 45, Diyan Ketadia 27, Ankush Paswan 26; Rajesh Borkar 3/19, Vansh Devendra 2/21, Durgesh Yadav 2/23) lost Oriental Insurance Company 135 for 3, 20 overs (Vansh Devendra 46, Aman Verma 43).