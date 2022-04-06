Rashami Desai approaches Mumbai Police on Twitter, accuses Umar Riaz's fans of 'harassment'

Popular television actress and former ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant Rashami Desai approached the Mumbai Police on Twitter, after being allegedly harassed by fans of Umar Riaz.

It all started after Rashami, in an interview, spoke about her bond with Umar which began in 'Bigg Boss 15'.

She said, “Umar might be having someone in his life as he is a very private person. We respect each other’s boundaries. I understand people love to see me with Umar, and I respect that. We are just friends and the kind of bond we have, is where we keep fighting a lot and having disagreements, though we fight the friendship is always the same."

However, the statement didn’t go down well with Umar’s fans who began mocking and trolling the actress on social media.

Upset with the same, Rashami took to the microblogging platform and approached the Mumbai Police stating, “Please look in to the matter because they are harming me and my family’s image and it’s the actual fandom or on purpose I’m getting harassment. My family is getting dragged and it’s a harassment.”

In an earlier interview with the Indian Express, Umar had commented on his relationship status with the actress. He said, “We have been friends, and even in the house, we were just good friends. There is definitely a liking towards each other but it’s too soon to even tag it as a relationship. We haven’t moved towards that stage and would prefer to call it still friendship.”

For those unversed, Rashami got married to her 'Uttaran' co-actor Nandish Sandhu in 2012, but they divorced in 2015. In 'Bigg Boss 13' she came close to Arhaan Khan, who proposed to her but later Salman Khan revealed that he is already married and had a kid which he kept secret from her. After coming out from 'Bigg Boss 13' house, she broke up with him in 2020.

