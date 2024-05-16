 Bhavika Sharma Wishes Shakti Arora With Throwback Pictures, Fans Cannot Get Enough Of Their Bond
Bhavika Sharma Wishes Shakti Arora With Throwback Pictures, Fans Cannot Get Enough Of Their Bond

Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora were roped in to essay the leads in Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin after the show underwent a generation leap.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Thursday, May 16, 2024, 06:55 PM IST
article-image

Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora, the lead couple of Star Plus’ show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin are one of the most loved onscreen couples on television. Fans of the actors fondly address them as ‘Savika,’ owing to their commendable chemistry. The duo however share an equally amazing bond offscreen too and their social media handles are a proof of the same.

Well, Shakti, who is celebrating his birthday today was wished by costar Bhavika Sharma with a sweet wish. The actress shared a picture of her and Shakti on her Instagram stories and wished him in a goofy manner. Bhavika wrote, ‘Sakaaatini

Happy birthday @shaktiarora’

article-image

In another story, the actress shared a back picture of the two of them walking where in Bhavika has her hand around Shakti’s neck. Sharing this picture, Bhavika writes, ‘Let's go to lyla’

Well, as soon as the actress shared these stills, fan clubs of both Shakti and Bhavika were overwhelmed and were seen circulating the pictures all over the internet.

Bhavika and Shakti were roped in to play the new leads as the show stepped into its second generation. Their show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been a constant in the top 5 race on the TRP charts.

article-image

