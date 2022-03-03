Watch: Rashami Desai, Ajay Kesvani's new romantic song 'Qatilana' will melt your hearts

Popular actress Rashami Desai's latest music video 'Qatilana' released on Thursday. The romantic song also features singer Ajay Kesvani. The music is given by Sanjeev Chaturvedi.

The story of the song will make hearts melt with its catchy tunes. The song was released under the label of desibeatsfze.

The song is all about a simple love story of a young couple who gets apart but love lies in their hearts.

Check out the video here:

Sanjeev Chaturvedi says, "Rashami Desai is like a family to me, working with her is never hectic. This is not the first time we have worked together. I have known her since a very long time. She featured in our previous song too along with Rahul Vaidya."

On the professional front, Sanjeev and Ajay will be soon announcing a couple of songs.

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 01:59 PM IST