Watch Video: Rashami Desai turns up the heat as she grooves to 'Cham Cham Nachdi Phiran' in a sexy mini-skirt

Popular actress and former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Rashami Desai posted a new reel on Instagram in which she is seen flaunting her stunning moves and grooving to 'Cham Cham Nachdi Phiran'.

In the video, the actress is seen dressed in a floral printed green co-ord set. Her top featured a plunging neckline and baggy sleeves, while her skirts had frills. She matched her outfit with a hat.

Rahami, who never misses to show off her dancing skills, wrote in the caption, "My kind of easy-Peasy trend."

The 'Dil Se Dil Tak' actress' sizzling dance performance got a whole lot of love from her fans and followers. It also attracted comments from her celebrity friends.

While Gauahar Khan wrote, "Love when u dance," Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rakhi Sawant dropped several fire and other emoticons in the comments section.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Rashami was last seen on the small screen in a full-fledged role in Ekta Kapoor's 'Naagin 4'. She was also a contestant in 'Bigg Boss 13' and inside the Bigg Boss house, Rashami remained one of the most talked-about celebrities, hogging the limelight.

He also appeared as a special guest on Karan Johar's 'Bigg Boss OTT' with Devoleena.

Rashami, an avid social media user, has also been making waves on Instagram with her glamorous and bold photoshoots.

Published on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 04:55 PM IST