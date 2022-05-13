Karan Kundrra registers for a lavish sea-facing house in Mumbai worth more than Rs 20 crore

Karan Kundrra is on fire this year! While the actor is roaring with multiple projects on the professional front, he has ticked off another dream from his list on the personal front. The versatile star has finally registered for his dream house in Bandra.

Hot off the press news is that Karan Kundrra has registered for a lavish flat at a swanky building in Bandra, Mumbai. From what we hear, the apartment has a beautiful sea-facing view.

A source revealed, "Apart from a sea-facing view, Karan Kundrra's new home has a private lift and a swimming pool. The value of the flat fall somewhere above Rs. 20 crore."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan Kundrra's music video 'Bechari' and his stint as a host of 'Dance Deewane Junior' are garnering much love from the audience. The actor also has a film with Ileana D'cruz and Randeep Hooda and 'Khatra Khatra' with Jacqueline Fernandez.

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 02:43 PM IST