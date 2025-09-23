Oppo A6 Pro 5G With 7,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC Unveiled:

Oppo A6 Pro 5G | Oppo Global

Just weeks after the launch of the Oppo A6 Pro smartphone in China, the tech giant has unveiled a new variant – the Oppo A6 Pro 5G. The two phones differ in several key specifications, primarily centred on their processors and connectivity. The Oppo A6 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Helio G100 Mobile Platform, whereas the Oppo A6 Pro 5G is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Mobile Platform.

Oppo A6 Pro 5G pricing and availability

Oppo has not unveiled pricing and availability details of the Oppo A6 Pro 5G yet. The global variant is likely to launch in India soon. The Oppo A6 Pro 5G is a mid-range smartphone available in four colour variants: Lunar Titanium, Stellar Blue, Rosewood Red, and Coral Pink.

Oppo A6 Pro 5G specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Oppo A6 Pro 5G measures approximately 158.20x75.02x8.00mm and weighs around 185 grams. The device offers three storage configurations: 6GB RAM with 128GB ROM, 8GB RAM with 256GB ROM, and 12GB RAM with 256GB ROM. It uses LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 ROM, with support for external storage via a phone storage card and USB OTG functionality.

The Oppo A6 Pro 5G smartphone features a 6.57-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2372x1080 pixels, achieving a screen-to-body ratio of 93 percent. The display supports a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz (with options for 60Hz and 90Hz) and a touch sampling rate of up to 240Hz, defaulting to 120Hz. It offers a color gamut of 100 percent DCI-P3 in Vivid mode and 100% sRGB in Natural mode, with a 10-bit color depth capable of displaying 1.07 billion colors. The pixel density is 397 PPI, and brightness levels reach 600 nits under normal conditions and up to 1400 nits in high-brightness mode (HBM). The panel is an AGC DT-Star D+ with a cover glass of the same material.

For photography, the Oppo A6 Pro 5G is equipped with a dual rear camera system, comprising a 50-megapixel wide-angle main camera with an f/1.8 aperture, a 76-degree field of view (FOV), a 5P lens, and autofocus support, paired with a 2-megapixel monochrome camera with an f/2.4 aperture, an 89-degree FOV, and a 3P lens. The front camera is a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, an 85-degree FOV, and a 4P lens. The rear camera supports multiple shooting modes, including Photo, Video, Portrait, Night, Panorama, Slow-Motion, Dual-View Video, Time-Lapse, Sticker, High-Resolution, Google Lens, Underwater, Pro, and Document Scanner. Video recording capabilities include 1080p and 720p at 60fps or 30fps for both front and rear cameras, with the rear camera also supporting 120fps slow-motion at 720p, 30fps time-lapse at 1080p, up to 10x digital zoom, and underwater video recording.

The Oppo A6 Pro 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 octa-core system-on-chip (SoC) featuring two Arm A76 cores clocked at 2.4GHz and six Arm A55 cores at 2.0GHz, paired with a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU running at 1072MHz. It houses a 7000mAh (typical) battery, rated at 6830mAh, with support for 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging, as well as compatibility with 67W and below SUPERVOOC, 44W PPS, and 13.5W PD charging protocols. Biometric features include an in-display optical fingerprint sensor and facial recognition. The phone also includes a proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, e-compass, and accelerometer.

The OPPO A6 Pro 5G supports dual Nano-SIM or Nano-USIM cards and operates across multiple frequency bands, with three regional variants.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), 802.11a/b/g/n, Wi-Fi Display, and WLAN tethering, with 1x1 SISO support. The device features Bluetooth 5.4 with Low Energy and supports SBC, AAC, LDAC, aptX, and aptX HD audio codecs. It uses a USB Type-C interface for charging and data transfer, supports Type-C digital and analog headphones, and includes NFC, though availability varies by region. The phone runs on ColorOS 15.0, with potential updates subject to change without notice.