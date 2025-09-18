Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G vs Oppo F31 Pro 5G: Price In India & Specifications Compared

Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G vs Oppo F31 Pro 5G |

Oppo has expanded its F-series smartphone lineup in India with the launch of three new devices: the F31 5G, F31 Pro 5G, and F31 Pro+ 5G. This comparison focuses on the specifications and pricing differences between two of these models, particularly highlighting the distinctions between the Pro and Pro+ variants. All three smartphones share several core features, including a robust 7,000 mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging, ColorOS 15 based on Android 15, and comprehensive durability ratings, but differ significantly in their display technology, processing power, and premium features.

Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G vs Oppo F31 Pro 5G: Price in India and Availability

The Oppo F31 Pro 5G is priced in India at Rs. 26,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model, Rs. 28,999 for 8GB + 256GB, and Rs. 30,999 for the top-tier 12GB + 256GB variant. This model comes in Desert Gold and Space Grey colors and will be available from September 20.

The Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G represents the premium offering with the 8GB + 256GB model priced at Rs. 32,999 and the 12GB + 256GB variant at Rs. 34,999. Available in Gemstone Blue, Himalayan White, and Festival Pink colors, the Pro+ model will also be available from September 20.

All three devices can be pre-ordered through multiple channels including the Oppo India online store, Amazon.in, Flipkart, and offline retail partners. Launch promotions include a 10 percent instant bank discount, exchange bonuses up to Rs. 3,500, and no-cost EMI options extending up to 6 months, making the devices more accessible across different budget segments.

Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G vs Oppo F31 Pro 5G: Design

The design philosophy across the F31 series maintains consistency while incorporating subtle distinctions that reflect each model's positioning. All three smartphones feature Oppo's 360-degree Armour Body design with multi-layer shock absorption and comply with MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability standards, ensuring robust protection against everyday wear and impacts.

The Oppo F31 Pro 5G share nearly identical form factors, with both measuring 158.16mm in height and approximately 75mm in width. The F31 Pro 5G is 7.96-8.0mm thick and weighs between 190-191g depending on the colour variant. The Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G distinguishes itself with more compact dimensions at 163.1mm height and 77.6mm width, but varies in thickness depending on color choice – 7.7mm for Gemstone Blue and 7.9mm for Himalayan White and Festival Pink variants, with corresponding weights of 195g and 204g respectively.

All models achieve comprehensive environmental protection with IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings, providing resistance against dust, water immersion, and high-pressure water jets.

Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G vs Oppo F31 Pro 5G: Display

The display technology represents one of the most significant differentiating factors across the F31 series, with each model targeting different user preferences and usage scenarios. The Oppo F31 Pro 5G features a 6.57-inch FHD+ OLED panels with 2372x1080 pixel resolution. Both displays support adaptive 120Hz refresh rates with 240Hz touch sampling rate, deliver up to 1400 nits peak brightness, and cover 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut in vivid mode and 100 percent sRGB in natural mode.

The Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G elevates the display experience significantly with a larger 6.8-inch screen featuring 2800x1280 pixel resolution. This premium display achieves higher pixel density at 453 PPI compared to 397 PPI on the other models, and reaches peak brightness of 1600 nits versus 1400 nits on the Pro model. The Oppo F31 Pro+ utilises an AMOLED flexible screen with BOE Q10 technology and AGC DT-Star D+ cover glass protection, compared to the standard DT-Star D+ glass on the other variants.

All three displays support 10-bit color depth for 1.07 billion colors, high-frequency PWM dimming up to 2160Hz for reduced eye strain, and maintain 93-93.5% screen-to-body ratios.

Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G vs Oppo F31 Pro 5G: Processor

The Oppo F31 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy processor, manufactured on a more advanced 4nm process node. This configuration includes 2 Cortex-A78 cores at 2.5GHz and 6 Cortex-A55 cores at 2GHz, coupled with a Mali-G615 MC2 GPU running at 1.047GHz.

The Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, also built on a 4nm process with an 8-core CPU configuration running at up to 2.63GHz and an Adreno 7-series GPU at 975MHz.

Storage configurations vary across models, with all supporting LPDDR4X RAM but different internal storage types – both Pro models feature faster UFS 3.1 storage for improved app loading times and file transfer speeds.

Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G vs Oppo F31 Pro 5G: Battery

Each device incorporates a substantial 7,000 mAh battery with typical capacity rating, equivalent to 27.44Wh, with rated capacities ranging from 6820-6830 mAh depending on the specific model.

The charging technology remains consistent across the series, with all models supporting 80W SuperVOOC fast charging as the maximum charging speed.

Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G vs Oppo F31 Pro 5G: Camera

All three models share a similar rear camera architecture featuring a primary 50-megapixel wide-angle camera with f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilization (OIS) for improved low-light performance and video stability. The consistent use of the OV50D40 sensor across the series ensures reliable image quality, while the 2-megapixel monochrome depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture supports portrait mode photography with enhanced depth effects.

Both Oppo F31 Pro 5G and Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G models upgrade to 32-megapixel front cameras utilising Galaxy Core 32E2 sensors, also with f/2.4 aperture.

Video recording capabilities vary meaningfully across the models, reflecting their different target markets and processing capabilities. The F31 Pro 5G supports standard video recording options including 4K at 30fps, various 1080p and 720p modes, along with slow-motion recording up to 720p at 240fps.

The F31 Pro+ 5G offers the most comprehensive video feature set, including enhanced 4K recording, improved electronic image stabilization, support for multi-view video shooting, and digital zoom capabilities up to 10X, making it suitable for content creators and users requiring advanced video functionality.

All models include extensive shooting modes such as Portrait, Night, Panorama, Time-lapse, Pro mode, and various AI-enhanced features, ensuring versatility for different photography scenarios and skill levels.