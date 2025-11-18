 OnePlus 15R Teased To Launch In India Soon: What To Expect?
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechOnePlus 15R Teased To Launch In India Soon: What To Expect?

OnePlus 15R Teased To Launch In India Soon: What To Expect?

OnePlus has started teasing the arrival of the OnePlus 15R on its official website. It is also taking customer interest notifications with the ‘Notify Me’ button now live. OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 15R will run on OxygenOS 16.

Tasneem KanchwalaUpdated: Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 04:49 PM IST
article-image

Just days after the launch of the OnePlus 15, the OnePlus 15R is now confirmed to launch in the Indian market soon. The phone is likely to be a rebranded OnePlus Ace 6 launched in China a few weeks ago.

OnePlus has started teasing the arrival of the OnePlus 15R on its official website. It is also taking customer interest notifications with the ‘Notify Me’ button now live. OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 15R will run on OxygenOS 16.

OnePlus 15R price in India (expected)

If the OnePlus 15R is identical to the OnePlus Ace 6, it is likely to be priced somewhere around Rs. 32,000 in India. To recall, the OnePlus Ace 6 is priced in China at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 32,000) for the base variant. The Oppo Ace 6 comes in Competitive Black, Flash White, and Quicksilver colour options. Oneplus is teasing a green variant on its website as well.

FPJ Shorts
ChatGPT Down For Several Users Due To Cloudflare Outage
ChatGPT Down For Several Users Due To Cloudflare Outage
IIT Madras To Host First-Ever XR Symposium For The Global South On November 28
IIT Madras To Host First-Ever XR Symposium For The Global South On November 28
CBSE Exam 2026: New Marks & Assessment Pattern Announced For Class 10 & 12 At cbse.gov.in
CBSE Exam 2026: New Marks & Assessment Pattern Announced For Class 10 & 12 At cbse.gov.in
X Global Outage: Elon Musk's Micro-Blogging Website Goes Down For Several Users Due To Cloudflare Outage
X Global Outage: Elon Musk's Micro-Blogging Website Goes Down For Several Users Due To Cloudflare Outage

OnePlus 15R specifications (expected)

If the OnePlus 15R is similar to the OnePlus Ace 6, then it will likely feature a 6.83-inch AMOLED display. It is likely to feature a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens.

Up front, the phone features a 16-megapixel front sensor. The phone is rumoured to come with IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K certification. Lastly, the phone may pack a large 7,800mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support.

All of these are unconfirmed specifications, and OnePlus is likley to tease more information about the phone, running up to the launch.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ChatGPT Down For Several Users Due To Cloudflare Outage

ChatGPT Down For Several Users Due To Cloudflare Outage

X Global Outage: Elon Musk's Micro-Blogging Website Goes Down For Several Users Due To Cloudflare...

X Global Outage: Elon Musk's Micro-Blogging Website Goes Down For Several Users Due To Cloudflare...

OnePlus 15R Teased To Launch In India Soon: What To Expect?

OnePlus 15R Teased To Launch In India Soon: What To Expect?

Microsoft 365 Personal With Copilot AI Now Free For Students: How To Avail

Microsoft 365 Personal With Copilot AI Now Free For Students: How To Avail

Oppo Find X9 Pro, Find X9 With MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Oppo Find X9 Pro, Find X9 With MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC Launched In India: Price, Specifications