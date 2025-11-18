OnePlus 15R Teased To Launch In India Soon: What To Expect?

Just days after the launch of the OnePlus 15, the OnePlus 15R is now confirmed to launch in the Indian market soon. The phone is likely to be a rebranded OnePlus Ace 6 launched in China a few weeks ago.

OnePlus has started teasing the arrival of the OnePlus 15R on its official website. It is also taking customer interest notifications with the ‘Notify Me’ button now live. OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 15R will run on OxygenOS 16.

OnePlus 15R price in India (expected)

If the OnePlus 15R is identical to the OnePlus Ace 6, it is likely to be priced somewhere around Rs. 32,000 in India. To recall, the OnePlus Ace 6 is priced in China at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 32,000) for the base variant. The Oppo Ace 6 comes in Competitive Black, Flash White, and Quicksilver colour options. Oneplus is teasing a green variant on its website as well.

OnePlus 15R specifications (expected)

If the OnePlus 15R is similar to the OnePlus Ace 6, then it will likely feature a 6.83-inch AMOLED display. It is likely to feature a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens.

Up front, the phone features a 16-megapixel front sensor. The phone is rumoured to come with IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K certification. Lastly, the phone may pack a large 7,800mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support.

All of these are unconfirmed specifications, and OnePlus is likley to tease more information about the phone, running up to the launch.