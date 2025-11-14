Oneplus 15 Price In India Starts At ₹72,999: Should You Buy It? |

The highly anticipated Oneplus 15 has launched in india as a successor to the Oneplus 13 launched last year. The flagship device offers impressive specifications but comes with a slightly increased price tag. The price increase has been attributed to rise in prices of component parts.

OnePlus 15 comes with a price tag of Rs. 72,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and Rs. 79,999 for the 16GB RAM + 512GB of storage. It is already up for sale in Ultra Violet, Infinite Black, and Sand Storm colourways.

Here are five things about the OnePlus 15 phone that you should know before you buy the phone.

1. First to be powered by Qualcomm's premium offering

The phone is the first one in the market to be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, which claims to be the fastest CPU in the world. In addition, Oneplus has also added OP Gaming Core, its proprietary technology that enables fast and heavy gaming without worrying about the phone flaring up. There's even the G2 Wi-Fi chip for faster speeds as well.

2. Massive battery and fast charging support

The Oneplus 15 comes with a massive 7,300mah battery - possibly the largest on smartphones in this segment - and offers 120w fast charging support as well. Expect multi-day battery life and quick charging within minutes.

3. Intergated with AI-packed OxygenOS

The phone runs on Google’s latest Android 16 with Oneplus’ OxygenOS 16 sitting on top. It brings a hoard of AI features, especially Mind Space which is essentially a vision board that stores all your ideas.

4. The phone comes with many highs

Other key highlights of the OnePlus 15 include a triple rear camera setup with 50-megapixel sensors, 120frames per second to smooth gaming, super slim design, and Google AI Pro subscriptions bundled in for three months. OnePlus is also offering the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 for free with every purchase. Additionally, the company is offering additional Rs. 4,000 exchange bonus as well.

5. It all boils down to the price tag

While the phone comes with a lot of highs, OnePlus 15 comes with a starting price tag of Rs. 72,999. Gone are the days when OnePlus positioned its flagship as an affordable premium device. While it is still slightly lower than premium flaghips from Apple and Samsung, there are several other smartphones launching this month itself with the same processor, better cameras, and possibly a lower price tag. Brands like Realme and iQoo are gearing up to launch their offerings in a few weeks.

The Realme GT 8 Pro is powered by the same proecssor and brings a 200-megapixel sensor on board. iQoo 15 is also powered by the same processor, supports 144FPS gaming and has a triple camera setup as well.

Will you wait for price reveal of these devices, or will you be buying the OnePlus 15?