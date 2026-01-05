Oppo A6 Pro 5G With 7,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Oppo A6 Pro 5G |

Oppo A6 Pro 5G smartphone has launched in India in the sub - Rs. 25,000 price segment. Key features include a massive 7,000mAh battery, 80W fast charging support, and a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor. There's also a 50-megapixel main rear camera on board. This smartphone was quitely launched just days ahead of the launch of the Oppo Reno 15 series, which is set to launch in India on January 8.

Oppo A6 Pro 5G price in India

The Oppo A6 Pro 5G is priced at Rs. 21,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs. 23,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option. It is already available for sale across Amazon, Flipkart, Oppo e-Store, and mainline retail outlets. The smartphone comes in two elegant colour options - Cappuccino Brown and Aurora Gold.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Launch offers include an instant 10 percent cashback up to Rs. 2,000 on select credit cards from partners such as SBI Cards, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IDFC First Bank, and others, along with up to 3 months of No Cost EMI. Additionally, Zero Down Payment schemes for up to 9 months are available through select financiers like Bajaj Finance and TVS Credit.

Oppo A6 Pro 5G specifications

The Oppo A6 Pro 5G runs on ColorOS 15 based on Android, and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor. The phone features a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD display with 1570x720 pixels, 90.6 percent screen-to-body ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, 256ppi pixel density, 1,125nits peak brightness.

It includes the SuperCool VC System with a 3,900mm2 vapour chamber for effective heat dissipation during intensive tasks and gaming. The device supports AI GameBoost for enhanced performance and Splash Touch for reliable touch response even in wet conditions.

Oppo A6 Pro 5G boasts an ultra-large 7,000mAh battery that claims to offer up to 950 hours of standby time and 21.8 hours of video playback, retaining over 80 percent capacity after 1,800 charge cycles. It supports 80W SuperVOOC Flash Charge, which claims to fully charges the device in just 64 minutes.

For photography, the Oppo A6 Pro 5G features a 50 megapixel ultra-clear main camera with AI enhancements for night mode, portraits, and underwater shooting, along with Motion Photo capabilities. It is SGS-certified with IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings. The phone measures 8.58mm in thickness and weighs up to 216g, with a unibody metallic frame.