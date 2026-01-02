OPPO Reno15 Series to Launch in India on January 8, 2026, Bringing 200MP AI Imaging and Advanced Video Features | X @Gadgetsdata

OPPO India is set to launch its much-anticipated Reno15 Series on January 8, 2026, positioning it as one of the most advanced camera-focused smartphone line-ups in its segment. Designed for travellers, content creators, and photography enthusiasts, the Reno15 Series combines powerful hardware, OPPO’s PureTone Technology, and next-generation AI tools to deliver high-quality imaging across diverse shooting conditions.

The OPPO Reno15 Pro 5G and Reno15 Pro Mini 5G headline the series with a 200MP Ultra-Clear Main Camera, built to capture rich detail and natural colours across landscapes, cityscapes, and spontaneous travel moments. The high-resolution sensor ensures images remain sharp even after cropping, without appearing overly processed.

Complementing the main camera is a 50MP 3.5× Telephoto Portrait Camera, offering an 85mm-equivalent focal length for natural-looking portraits. With true optical zoom and a subtle compression effect, the lens enhances facial features while keeping backgrounds immersive and distortion-free. The camera setup is completed by a 50MP Ultra-Wide Camera with a 100-degree field of view, ideal for group shots, architecture, and expansive landscapes. Features like Ultra-Clear Group Photo and Golden Ultra-Wide Portrait Perspective ensure balanced lighting and natural facial proportions, even in wide-angle selfies.

Portrait photography on the Reno15 Series is powered by OPPO’s PureTone Technology, which prioritises realistic textures and accurate Indian skin tones across varied lighting conditions. The new AI Editor 3.0 further enhances creativity with tools like AI Portrait Glow and AI Motion Photo Slow-Mo, allowing users to refine lighting and motion effects post-capture.

For video creators, the Reno15 Pro models support 4K HDR video recording at up to 60fps across all cameras, ensuring seamless transitions, consistent colours, and smooth edits. Enhanced Ultra-Steady Video with EIS 2.0 and optical stabilisation enables stable, high-quality footage on the move, while features like Dual-View Video and Multi-Output Capture add flexibility for vlogging and social content.

The standard OPPO Reno15 5G brings several AI-powered features to a wider audience, including a 50MP main camera and telephoto portrait lens, making advanced photography accessible for everyday users.