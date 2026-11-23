Jensen Huang, Nvidia General Counsel To Face US Congressional Questioning Over China Links During Week Of Nov 30 | File Pic

Washington DC: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and the company's General Counsel Tim Teter are scheduled to appear before US congressional committees during the week of November 30 for an under-oath, transcribed interview over allegations involving Chinese intelligence, advanced AI chip sales to China and potential national security risks, US House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Brian Mast said on Monday.

Huang is scheduled to testify before Congress on December 1.

In a video message posted on X, the Republican Congressman said that the questioning would involve members and ranking members of the relevant committees, including the House Foreign Affairs Committee, the Intelligence Committee and the Select Committee on Strategic Competition between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party.

Mast said the proceedings would examine Huang's alleged relationship with a Chinese intelligence asset, Nvidia's role in the alleged diversion of advanced American chips to China and the reported access of Chinese companies to US technology through remote computing infrastructure in countries such as Singapore and Malaysia.

"Jensen and Nvidia's General Counsel, a gentleman by the name of Tim Teter, will be appearing before Congress the week of November 30th for what we call a transcribed interview," Mast said.

He added that the session would be recorded and conducted under oath, with lawmakers seeking answers about the allegations and the company's export control practices.

"Now, the American people deserve answers on Mr. Huang's relationship with this potential Chinese intelligence asset and Nvidia's role in allowing these actors to smuggle these chips," Mast added.

The Republican lawmaker said export controls on advanced artificial intelligence chips had been a major priority for him, arguing that allowing China access to such technology could have implications for US cybersecurity, AI development and military capabilities.

Mast also expressed concern over Huang's position on restricting advanced chip sales to China, saying the Nvidia chief had not agreed with his approach to export controls.

"I don't think he's on the right page in understanding the risks of selling these chips into China," Mast said.

He further argued that advanced processors, including Nvidia's Blackwell, Rubin and H200 chips, provide computing capabilities that could potentially be used to develop sophisticated AI models, compromise critical infrastructure and enhance military capabilities.

The remarks come as Nvidia reinstated Jensen Huang as its President and Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect, following a unanimous vote by its board, even as concerns over alleged Chinese intelligence links and advanced AI chip exports to China continue to draw scrutiny in Washington.

Read Also Nvidia Shares Jump 30% After Board Reinstates Jensen Huang As CEO With Immediate Effect

Republican Congressman Don Bacon criticised Huang's reinstatement, alleging that the Nvidia chief had been compromised by a Chinese spy and questioning the company's decision to restore him to the top position.

"Jensen Huang was compromised and exploited by a Chinese spy. Nvidia should have moved on without Huang and ignored the Administration’s inexplicable desire to save Huang," Bacon said in a post on X.

He also called for congressional scrutiny of decisions concerning advanced chip exports to China.

"Congress needs to get to the bottom of who approved high-end computer chips sales to China. We cannot say we want to win the AI race and then give China our best technology. We need sunlight on who is responsible," Bacon added.

Read Also Nvidia Shares Jump 30% After Board Reinstates Jensen Huang As CEO With Immediate Effect

However, US President Donald Trump publicly backed Nvidia's decision to reinstate Huang as CEO, describing the move as the right decision for the company and the American economy.

"Congratulations to NVIDIA on having made, what I consider to be, an absolutely GREAT decision!" Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Trump, in an earlier post following the reinstatement, described Huang as a "Great Patriot and National Treasure", maintaining that the US government had no reason to believe his return to Nvidia posed any national security risk.

"The NVIDIA Board of Directors has made the correct and proper decision to return Jensen Huang to the position of CEO. The Country needs Jensen’s leadership at NVIDIA in order to ensure the Success and Prosperity of not only the Company, but the American Economy," Trump wrote.

Tech billionaire Elon Musk also backed Huang's reinstatement, writing "The mistake has been corrected" in a post on X.

However, Democratic lawmakers have also questioned the decision, with Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi calling Nvidia's reinstatement of Huang "outrageous" and demanding a full public congressional hearing.

Democratic Congresswoman Debbie Dingell also described the board's decision as irresponsible, arguing that serious national security questions remained unanswered.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker similarly criticised the reinstatement, saying the national security concerns should not be overlooked by the administration or Nvidia's board.

Nvidia, earlier today, announced that Huang had been reinstated with immediate effect as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a member of its Board of Directors. The board voted unanimously following discussions with Huang, stating that it was satisfied with his candour and ability to lead the company.

Read Also Jensen Huang Returns As NVIDIA CEO 11 Days After Resignation; Board Rules Out National Security Risk

"The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers," said Harvey C. Jones, Chair of Nvidia's Board.

Huang, welcoming his return, said he was honoured to lead the technology company at the beginning of what he described as a new industrial revolution.

"I am honored to return to NVIDIA and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution. I take this responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment," Huang said.

The controversy also follows reports by The New York Times alleging that Alice Huang, with whom Jensen Huang reportedly acknowledged having an affair, had links to individuals associated with China's intelligence establishment. The newspaper, citing people familiar with US intelligence reports, reported that she had been in contact with an official of China's Ministry of State Security between the spring of 2025 and the fall of this year.

The reports also described alleged indirect connections between her family, companies that acquired Nvidia chips and Chinese state-owned defence contractors supplying the People's Liberation Army.

Nvidia has said its board established a committee comprising independent directors to investigate the allegations and retained independent legal counsel to assist in the inquiry. The company said Huang fully supports the investigation and is committed to cooperating with it.

The company has also formed a separate National Security and Export Control Committee to oversee trade compliance and national security risks.

Trump has called on Nvidia to continue its internal investigation into compliance with US export controls, emphasising the company's legal obligations and responsibility to protect US national security.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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