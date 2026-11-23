Nvidia Shares Jump 30% After Board Reinstates Jensen Huang As CEO With Immediate Effect | File photo

Nvidia shares surged nearly 30% on Monday after the company's board unanimously reinstated co-founder Jensen Huang as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), reversing his resignation announced on November 12. His return, effective immediately, helped restore investor confidence in the AI chipmaker after days of uncertainty over its leadership.

The board approved Huang's reinstatement following a series of meetings and consultations with senior US government officials. It said it was satisfied with his leadership and ability to run the company and concluded that his return posed no national security risk. Board Chairman Harvey C. Jones will continue in his position, while Colette Kress will return to her full-time role as CFO after serving as interim CEO.

Huang's resignation had triggered a sharp sell-off in Nvidia shares, which reportedly fell more than 30%. His exit followed reports surrounding his alleged personal relationships and concerns raised over possible national security implications. The controversy also attracted attention from investors, employees and US political leaders with President Donald Trump and Elon Musk publicly backing his return.

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Huang said he was honoured to return and lead Nvidia at a time when artificial intelligence is driving a major industrial transformation. Meanwhile, the board confirmed that an independent investigation into reports of a foreign intelligence effort targeting Huang will continue. Nvidia is also setting up a National Security and Export Control Committee and searching for a new Chief Compliance Officer.

Despite the strong market reaction, the ongoing investigations and regulatory scrutiny remain key concerns for the company.