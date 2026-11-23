Jensen Huang Returns As NVIDIA CEO 11 Days After Resignation; Board Rules Out National Security Risk | File Pic

NVIDIA co-founder Jensen Huang has returned as the company's President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), just 11 days after stepping down from the top position. The company's board of directors unanimously approved his reinstatement, expressing confidence that his return does not pose any national security risk.

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The decision to reinstate Jensen Huang as NVIDIA's President, CEO and Board Director comes after the tech giant's board received inputs from senior US government officials indicating that his reinstatement poses no national security risk. Harvey C. Jones will continue to serve as the board's chairman.

Huang had resigned from the company after reports of his extramarital affairs with three women surfaced, one of whom was suspected by the US government of being a Chinese spy.

“The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers,” said Harvey C. Jones, Chair of the Board.

“We have every confidence in Jensen and look forward to working with him as he resumes his leadership of the Company. We are grateful to Colette Kress for her outstanding service as interim CEO, in addition to her continuing responsibilities as NVIDIA’s Chief Financial Officer,” the board said in its statement.

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