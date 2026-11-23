US President Donald Trump & NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang | X - AndrewFeinberg

US President Donald Trump on Monday, November 23, welcomed NVIDIA co-founder Jensen Huang's reinstatement as the company's President, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Board Director, describing him as a "Great Patriot and National Treasure". Trump said the decision by NVIDIA's board was correct and stressed that Huang's leadership was important for the company's growth and the American economy.

Reacting to the development in a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said the United States had no reason to believe that Huang's return to NVIDIA posed any national security threat. He also stated that the US Attorney General had confirmed that the government possessed no evidence of Huang engaging in unlawful conduct.

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Read Also Jensen Huang Returns As NVIDIA CEO 11 Days After Resignation; Board Rules Out National Security Risk

Trump further emphasised that NVIDIA should continue its internal investigation into the company's compliance with US export control regulations, stressing the importance of protecting American national security.

Congratulating Huang, NVIDIA's board and the American public, Trump said the company's leadership was essential to ensuring the success and prosperity of both NVIDIA and the US economy.

NVIDIA Reinstates Jensen Huang 11 Days After Resignation

NVIDIA co-founder Jensen Huang has returned as the company's President and CEO, just 11 days after stepping down from the top position. The company's board of directors unanimously approved his reinstatement, expressing confidence that his return does not pose any national security risk.

The decision followed consultations between the board and senior US government officials, who provided inputs indicating that Huang's reinstatement did not pose a national security threat. Harvey C. Jones will continue to serve as the board's chairman.

Huang had resigned from the company following reports of alleged extramarital relationships with three women, one of whom was suspected by the US government of having links to Chinese intelligence.

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