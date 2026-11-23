NVIDIA co-founder Jensen Huang has expressed gratitude and renewed commitment after being reinstated as the company's President and Chief Executive Officer, 11 days after his resignation. Reacting to his return, Huang said he was honoured to lead one of the world's most consequential technology companies at the beginning of a new industrial revolution.

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"I take this responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment," Huang said in a statement issued by NVIDIA. He thanked the company's board, employees, shareholders, business partners and his family for supporting him during the period. He also expressed gratitude to Board Chair Harvey C. Jones and Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress, who served as interim CEO during his absence.

Board unanimously approves reinstatement

NVIDIA announced that its board had unanimously approved Huang's reinstatement following a series of discussions and meetings. The board said it was satisfied with his candour and ability to lead the company.

According to the company, the board also sought inputs from senior US government officials and concluded that Huang's return did not pose any national security risk.

Board outlines leadership arrangements

Chairman Harvey Jones said the board believed Huang was the right person to lead NVIDIA and that his return was in the best interests of shareholders, employees, partners and customers. Jones will continue as board chair, while Kress will resume her responsibilities as CFO.

Read Also Jensen Huang Returns As NVIDIA CEO 11 Days After Resignation; Board Rules Out National Security Risk

Independent investigation to continue

The board further confirmed that an independent investigation into reports that Huang was targeted by a foreign intelligence operation would continue. Huang has agreed to cooperate fully with the probe. NVIDIA has also established a separate National Security and Export Control Committee, comprising independent directors, to oversee trade compliance and national security concerns. The company is also looking to appoint a Chief Compliance Officer.

Why did Jensen Huang resign?

Huang stepped down on November 12 following reports about his personal relationships, including an alleged affair with a businesswoman suspected of having links to Chinese intelligence. The controversy raised concerns about potential foreign intelligence operations targeting the NVIDIA chief and possible national security implications. Huang subsequently acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife and apologised to his family and NVIDIA employees, taking responsibility for his actions. The company's board had initiated an independent investigation into the foreign intelligence allegations, which will continue despite his reinstatement.

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